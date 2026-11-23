Montana Senator Tim Sheehy told Mark Levin that he believes that the United States must maintain a permanent military presence in the Middle East. His reasoning is the "threat" of an "Islamic caliphate." Iran is ruled by religious leaders and has strict Islamic laws.

"I think," Sheehy told Levin, "it's important very briefly to remind everybody that the threat of Islamic caliphate in the Middle East goes back thousands of years, and I think in our 15 second Twitch and TikTok culture, sometimes we're so focused on short term goals and short-term gains and instant gratification."

"We forget the historical context of many of these situations," Sheehy went on, "and the truth is, the desire of this caliphate is to run that entire region of the world and spread their ideology everywhere. The Ayatollah of Iran is said to be the leader of all Muslims in the world, and their call is to literally take over the world now.

"Some people think that sounds ridiculous. They say, 'Oh, come on, you guys can't take that seriously.' Well, that's what they did about a thousand years ago. That's what they did about 700 years before that: is they ruled the entire region from the Straits of Gibraltar all the way to India. And although it may sound silly, they have a deep desire to extinguish Christianity, Judaism, and Western civilization and their sphere of influence."

The Trump administration launched a war in Iran in February 2026 with a promise of a short-term engagement. That war has continued straight through the midterm elections, leading Vice President JD Vance to say that it was that conflict that cost the Republicans their majority in both the House and Senate. For Sheehy, the fight should continue indefinitely.

A "forever war," as something like that is called, is exactly what Vance and many in the GOP have been warning against, yet the administration has persisted in engaging in conflict in Iran. Previous administrations since 9/11, including Bush and Obama, engaged in ongoing wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Trump had promised "no new wars" when he took office for his second term in January 2025 and that motto was a key reason voters brought him back into office after four years with Joe Biden.

Sheehy went on, telling Levin "And as Erdogan tries to rebuild the Ottoman Empire out of Turkey, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps tries to rebuild an Islamic caliphate centered in Iran, people don't like seven-dollar diesel, and they shouldn't. And they have every right to ask, why are we there, and why does this matter to us?

"It matters to us because if you don't want 17-dollar diesel, you don't want an Islamic caliphate to run not just the Straits of Hormuz, but the Bab al-Mandeb, the Suez Canal, the Straits of Gibraltar, and the Straits of Malacca and Indonesia, because that is their aim," he said.

"And half the world's energy, and 2 billion people living under radical lunatic Islamic caliphate is far worse for America than having to fight brush fire wars in the Middle East to keep this radical ideology at bay, and that's not a popular opinion to take these days, as you know.

"It's not the most popular thing for me to say for my constituents or for the average American who's tired of fighting in the Middle East. But it is the hard truth, which is we may be done with the Middle East, but they are not done with us."

Levin agreed, saying that was "very well said."

Trump has said that the war should be "ending soon," but there have not, as yet, been indications that this is coming to fruition.