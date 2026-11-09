SELLERS: Presumptive Dem lawfare leader mocked for comparing himself to demonic, sewer-dwelling child-predator Pennywise

The presumptive incoming House Oversight chair quite literally beclowned himself Friday with an awkward post comparing himself to Stephen King’s Pennywise character from the well-known novel with multiple movie adaptations, “It.”

Robert Garcia posted a photo of the late Tim Curry, who would go on to be President Donald Trump’s costar in the film “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” portraying the demonic clown character peering out of the sewer with the caption, “when they go low this is me.”

It is unclear if the California Democrat, who was born in Peru, had seen the film and was familiar with the implications, but he certainly is now, after X users helped raise his awareness.

In the extended clip from which the screenshot is taken, the Pennywise character lures a little boy named Georgie to his doom by enticing him with balloons and a toy boat.

Another scene shows Pennywise crawling out of a drain to attack a naked boy in the shower.

Mark Hemingway, senior writer at RealClearInvestigations, was among those who puzzled over Garcia’s child-predation flex.

Some kept it classy by just focusing on the “clown” and “sewer” parts.

Although it may be the funniest way (to date) that Garcia has put his foot in his mouth, it was not the most egregious of the week.

After a series of threats against Trump’s Republican allies, Garcia may have undermined any hope he had of using his post to wage a retribution campaign when Democrats take over Congress in January.

After he told Trump staffers, including newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, to “lawyer up,” Attorney General Todd Blanche went on Fox News to remind him that Miller and company already had a lawyer.

Blanche also weighed in on the Pennywise post, responding, “Agreed. A total clown.”

For his part, Garcia made a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” to clarify his threats against Miller but failed to come up with any actual crimes he intended to investigate.

Even before the election, legal experts were noting that Democrats carelessly saying the quiet part aloud about their intentions to wage political lawfare were giving their intended victims the ammunition they needed to have any future legal cases dismissed.

“If they just throw in boilerplate language that this is for legislative purpose, anyone challenging those subpoenas will have that entire record to demonstrate that it's anything but that,” former Justice Department official Abhishek Kambli told Fox News, citing the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in Trump v. Mazars that affirmed Congress must have a specific legislative purpose to conduct oversight.