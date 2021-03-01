Biden Administration to Welcome More Illegal Immigrants with New Tent Facility

Amid a surge in illegal immigrants at the southern border, and in line with the new “America Last” motto, the Biden administration is preparing to open another tent facility to house them.

“CBP is currently constructing a soft-sided facility in Eagle Pass, TX to help accommodate migrants in our custody. There have always been fluctuations in the number of individuals we encounter at the border, and we continue to adapt accordingly,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Monday.

The agency announced in February the opening of a tent facility in Donna, Texas due to the rise in illegal immigration following Biden’s inauguration. The administration also faced blowback after reopening a facility at Carrizo Springs to house an influx of minor immigrants, the Epoch Times reports.

The expected Eagle Pass shelter is separate from the one for children, however.

“Based on past experience, evaluation of operational requirements and challenges due to COVID-19 space restrictions, we need additional processing facilities when we see rising numbers of encounters,” the CBP added.

Perhaps if Biden hadn’t implemented several executive orders to protect and encourage illegal immigrants, there would be no need for more housing facilities.

Donald Trump discussed the escalating situation at the border in his speech at CPAC on Sunday, calling it “a self-inflicted humanitarian and national security disaster.”

In response to the criticism, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the “Trump administration expelled children to Mexico. And we are not expelling young children.”

“We are not apprehending a 9-year-old child who’s come alone, who has traversed Mexico, whose parents – whose loving parents – had sent that child alone, we are not expelling that nine-year-old child to Mexico when that child’s origin, country of origin, was Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador,” he said.

“We are actually bringing that child into a Border Patrol station as a stepping point to get that child in the hands of [Department of Health and Human Services], that has the capacity and in the unique talents to care for the child – health care workers, mental health counseling and the like – and moving that child to a sponsor as quickly as possible.”