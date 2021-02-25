West Virginia Moves to Remodel Trump’s Critical Race Theory Ban at State Level

Republican lawmakers in West Virginia unveiled a bill modeled after a since-revoked Trump order to rid elements of critical race theory from the state’s workplace and schools.

The proposed legislation seeks to ban “race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating”in the workforce, defined as “assigning fault, blame or bias to a race or sex, or to members of a race or sex because of their race or sex,” as well as “any claim that, consciously or unconsciously, and by virtue of his or her race or sex, members of any race are inherently racist or are inherently inclined to oppress others, or that members of a sex are inherently sexist or inclined to oppress others,” the Epoch Times reports. Additionally, it prohibits state contractors from pushing those views on their employees.

The bill would also ban schools from using any curriculum that promotes “divisive acts,” and would block state funding from going to agencies promoting those ideas, including that the United States is “fundamentally racist or sexist,” that any individual is “inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” and that any individual should “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress” on the basis of race or sex.”

Rather than teaching children to love our country, schools often teach them to hate our country through curriculums based on critical race theory, social justice and privilege. Education has ultimately become just another political game aimed to push the progressive narrative. This bill would change that.

The legislation, currently known as House Bill 2595, is modeled after former President Trump’s executive order, which declared that “un-American” and “divisive concepts” will no longer be promoted in any diversity and inclusion trainings for the U.S. Armed Forces, government contractors, federal agencies, or recipients of federal grants.

The West Virginia bill even contains the exact same language as the Trump order, though “the United States” is replaced with “the State of West Virginia,” according to the Epoch Times.

In a flurry of executive actions on his first day as president, Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s ban of critical race theory in federal workplaces, instead issuing an executive order requiring the pursuit of “a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all.”

Indeed, critical race theory – and its role in society – is perhaps one of the biggest debates facing our country today. Ultimately, critical race theory promotes the idea that America is inherently racist, and the foundations of American social and political life are tools of racial oppression.

But, West Virginia wants to change the narrative.