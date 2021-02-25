Biden’s Controversial Statement About Minority Internet Literacy Quickly Defended by Globalist Cronies

During a recent CNN Town Hall, President Joe Biden made a racist statement about the technical ability of minorities. The statement was so outrageous that many chalked it up to being a standard Biden-gaffe, but it was actually a reasonable representation of a talking point parroted by Big Business, academia, and Democratic leaders, in order to advance a “progressive” agenda.

When asked about racial disparities in vaccine distribution, Biden pointed to several factors, including that many black and Hispanic individuals do not “know how to get online” to access information about where to get a vaccine.

“The other portion is a lot of people don’t know how to register. Not everybody in the community, in the Hispanic and the African-American community, particularly in rural areas that are distant and/or inner city districts, know how to use … Know how to get online to determine how to get in line for that COVID vaccination at the Walgreens or at the particular store.”

The racist comment understandably sparked indignation from many.

"Minorities… don't know how to use, know how to get online."@JoeBiden is perpetuating a racist trope that minorities don't know how to use the internet.#BidenTownhall pic.twitter.com/hsVuC02PdC — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 17, 2021

Good morning! Someone tell Joe Biden that a black man is online. He’ll be shocked! — Errol Webber For CA Governor (@ErrolWebber) February 20, 2021

“Listen, blacks. Gather ‘round. Uncle Joe is gonna teach you people how to use the internet.” pic.twitter.com/lxT2Lmcupo — Olivia Rondeau 🐉 (@rondeaulivia) February 20, 2021

But Big Business was quick to rush to Biden’s aid, with the help of progressive academics.

Just days after Biden’s statement, the World Economic Forum published an agenda paper pointing to “lack of internet access” as a cause of “limited vaccine availability for racial and ethnic minorities.”

The WEF is most recognizable by its annual Davos conference of world leaders who seek to shape the “shape the global, regional and industry agendas,” and most recently by its plan for a global Great Reset, which seeks to leverage the destruction of the COVID-19 crisis to position global corporations as the “trustees” of society.

Soon after Biden’s comment drew public attention, the WEF published the piece authored by American university professors and researchers, who suggested that in order to solve the problem, doctors should start teaching minorities “how to use the internet” as part of general healthcare practice in an effort to close the “internet gap.”

“Racial and ethnic minority communities that lack internet access have been left behind in the race to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The average monthly cost of internet access, about US$70, can be out of reach for those who can barely afford groceries,” reads the post.

“We are researchers who study health disparities. We are concerned that even when vaccinations are offered in these communities, those at greatest risk for COVID-19 may be unable to obtain appointments without the help of family or friends, the authors continue. “This includes racial and ethnic minority communities and older adults, the age group that is currently being vaccinated.”

The researchers emphasize that “Access to the internet, having an internet-enabled device and understanding how to use both” are necessary to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, something WEF pushes as being imperative for all who are eligible.

Reasoning surrounding healthcare access has repeatedly been used by WEF to push its “Internet for All” agenda, which seeks to position internet access as a civil right within a global society. The forum’s platform is based largely in capitalizing on the potential to create an “interdependent” system – where, for example, technology access and healthcare access would be one in the same. In the context of COVID-19, the plan to universalize internet access will offer the Great Reset world order the ability to usurp control of vaccine management, and the healthcare industry as a whole, going forward.

To this end, WEF suggests that in addition to solutions like “billboards, freeway signs and posters” to make the ill-literate minorities aware of vaccine availability, healthcare professionals should also now be in the business of pushing government “Internet for All” programs.”

“In addition, health care professionals and organizations can help by teaching patients about government subsidies and internet programs for low-income individuals from internet service providers. They can also provide training on how to use the internet, which would be at least a good beginning for these vulnerable groups.”