Biden and Other World Leaders Plan to Use Pandemic to Attack Freedom

World leaders, including Joe Biden, are signaling their allegiance to a plan that seeks to use the pandemic to formally relinquish control of all aspects of society (food, medicine, education, etc.) to large, multinational, corporations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently referred to the pandemic as an “opportunity for a reset.”

“‘Building back better’ means giving support to the most vulnerable while maintaining our momentum on reaching the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the SDGs…,” said Trudeau

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality or climate change.”

I thought this was supposed to be a conspiracy theory. But here it is, straight from Trudeau’s mouth. The pandemic is the excuse for a “Great Reset” of the world, led by the UN. pic.twitter.com/ybugYfjhAq — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 15, 2020

On Biden’s website, he explains that “Building back better means an updated social contract that treats American workers and working families as essential at all times, not just times of crisis ”

Their language is not only eerily coordinated with each other, it is directly lifted from the World Economic Forum’s plan for a “Great Reset” of the globe.

The “SDGs,” referred to by Trudeau are the Forum’s “Sustainable Development Goals.”

Biden’s reference to the pandemic as an opportunity to create an “updated social contract” is straight from the front page of the Reset’s website.

Skepticism around this plan has been shirked off as “conspiracy theory” by many on the left. When Trudeau’s comments sparked conversation Monday, many warned that the Great Reset conspiracy theorists were at it again, claiming that right-wing simpletons misunderstand the goal of the “reset” plan as being to “create a global totalitarian regime.”

But to claim that the plan’s goal is not exactly that, is no more than a game of semantics. The forum all but says it plainly.

The creators of the plan itself directly say that the goal is to create a global reality that “positions private corporations as trustees of society,” working together with governments to ensure certain societal and environmental goals, or “SDGs,” as referred to by Trudeau.

This is a still from a Great Reset propaganda video published by the World Economic Forum in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Qpl6WbWRLX — James Lindsay, I am a man (@ConceptualJames) November 16, 2020

The Forum contends that “There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative.”

The phrase “stakeholders,” often used by the WEF, especially in explaining its explanation of its Great Reset plan, can be loosely translated to a more appealing way of saying “large multinational corporations that have skin in the game when it comes to monopolizing your life.”

WEO’s list of Great Reset “partners” include major banks, automobile companies, tech giants, media companies, Big Pharma players, and food distributors.

The plan explains that Covid-19 has “exposed” the issues with having “multiple systems” in a society, “from health and financial to energy and education.” Instead, the WEF seeks to integrate all of these systems, under the supervision of global “stakeholder” corporations.

“As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons,” the group explains.

“Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being.”

WEF’s Covid Action Platform insists that “Only coordinated action by business, combined with global, multi-stakeholder cooperation – at exceptional scale and speed – can potentially mitigate the risk and impact of this unprecedented crisis.”

“The spread of COVID-19 demands global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community. This multi-stakeholder cooperation is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.”

The agenda consists of three components. As presented here, they are not speculation, or a “conspiracy theory.” These are the main goals of the plan, as presented by the World Economic Forum. Apple, Toyota, Google, Facebook, Visa, The New York Times, and Pfizer have signed on to them.

The first goal is to “steer the market toward fairer outcomes.”

“To this end, governments should improve coordination (for example, in tax, regulatory, and fiscal policy), upgrade trade arrangements, and create the conditions for a “stakeholder economy.” At a time of diminishing tax bases and soaring public debt, governments have a powerful incentive to pursue such action.”

“Moreover, governments should implement long-overdue reforms that promote more equitable outcomes. Depending on the country, these may include changes to wealth taxes, the withdrawal of fossil-fuel subsidies, and new rules governing intellectual property, trade, and competition.”

The second piece of the agenda “would ensure that investments advance shared goals, such as equality and sustainability.”

“Here, the large-scale spending programs that many governments are implementing represent a major opportunity for progress. The European Commission, for one, has unveiled plans for a €750 billion ($826 billion) recovery fund. The US, China, and Japan also have ambitious economic-stimulus plans.”

“Rather than using these funds, as well as investments from private entities and pension funds, to fill cracks in the old system, we should use them to create a new one that is more resilient, equitable, and sustainable in the long run. This means, for example, building “green” urban infrastructure and creating incentives for industries to improve their track record on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.

The third stated objective “is to harness the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to support the public good, especially by addressing health and social challenges.”

“During the COVID-19 crisis, companies, universities, and others have joined forces to develop diagnostics, therapeutics, and possible vaccines; establish testing centers; create mechanisms for tracing infections; and deliver telemedicine. Imagine what could be possible if similar concerted efforts were made in every sector.”

The forum explains that “COVID-19 is a litmus test for stakeholder capitalism,” something it has been attempting to integrate for some time. This vision of society, as explained by the Forum “positions private corporations as trustees of society, and is clearly the best response to today’s social and environmental challenges.”

The forum argues that the current form of capitalism is “no longer sustainable,” because a “publicly listed corporation” is a “social organism.” And one that should be in charge of managing the populous.

Methods of achieving corporation utopia proposed by the WEF include, “Net Zero Carbon Cities,”

The WEF sometimes refers to the reset as the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” which would not only transform food systems, but also create a new “global investment system” to “enable the efficient allocation of capital to improve economic outcomes.” The current investment system, according to WEF, is not responsive enough to social and environmental pressures that the Forum views as priorities.

“Research has found a $6.7 trillion investment gap to tackle challenges including climate change, global inequalities, water scarcity, and more,” WEF explains. “Coordinated, multi-stakeholder action is necessary to address these challenges and therefore rebalance the investment system.”

Globally relinquishing control on such as scale as is being suggested would represent the greatest shift in power in the history of mankind. Without firing a shot. Without overthrowing a government. Capitulation.