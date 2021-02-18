New Absurd Team-Left Bill Seeks to Ban Trump Namesake, Burial at Arlington National Cemetery

In further attempts to erase his legacy, democratic lawmakers introduced a bill last month seeking to ban President Trump from having any federally funded statues, monuments, street names or even park benches named after him or dedicated to remembering his presidency.

The legislation, titled “No Glory for Hate,” would also ban Trump from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery if he were to so choose.

California democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez introduced the bill, which raked in 13 co-sponsors, the Daily Wire reports.

While the bill does not directly name Trump, it seeks to implement the aforementioned restrictions on “any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives.”

Make it any less obvious, could you?

The bill reads: “No Federal funds may be used to create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States on Federal public land, including any highway, park, subway, Federal building, military installation, street, or other Federal property; or name, designate, or redesignate a Federal building or Federal land after, or in commemoration of, any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States.”

Though the bill itself doesn’t directly name Trump, Sanchez did in a statement.

“For years, Donald Trump poured gasoline on lies, encouraging racism and hatred, then lit the match on January 6th,” Sanchez said in a statement. “A president who has been impeached twice does not deserve the honors bestowed on a former president. We should never glorify the hatred Donald Trump personified as president. This bill ensures that there is no glory for hate, not a building, statue or even a park bench.”

The bill was referred to the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management on February 4.