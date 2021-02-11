Joe Biden Says Follow the Science, but Refuses to Do So

Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden pledged to make facts, science and data the center of his presidency.

That he would “listen to the scientists” and pursue a pandemic response “informed by science and by experts” was perhaps the most repeated promise of his entire campaign.

Even the Scientific American gave Biden their first presidential endorsement in a whopping 175 years for “offering fact-based plans” and policies based on “legitimate science” and “expertise.”

Science will be at the forefront of my administration — and this group will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts, and the truth. Tune in as I introduce members of my science team. https://t.co/ZEhKL5k59t — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 16, 2021

We need a president who believes in science. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2020

Listen to the scientists. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

But, unfortunately, Americans seemed to have fallen for broken promises: a hyped up brand to set him apart from his opposition, but something to be ignored when it comes down to business.

When it comes to the coronavirus, it is no secret that lockdowns are hitting K-12 students particularly hard. Not only are they being robbed of an in-person education, they are missing out on critical emotional development and social interaction.

A CDC study found that across the country between April and October of 2020, the percentage of emergency room mental health visits increased by 24 percent for those between the ages of five and 11, and 31 percent for those between the ages of 12 and 17, Business Insider reports.

But, schools remained closed despite the science calling for them to reopen, thanks to Joe Biden.

In response, 66 republican congressmen signed a letter Wednesday accusing Biden of ignoring the science when it comes to reopening schools – something he promised to do within his first 100 days.

“We are writing to urge you to live up to your pledge to follow the science on COVID-19 and encourage state and local leaders to reopen schools across the United States,” the letter said.

It cited an article published in the Journal of American Medicine that concluded holding in-person class carried minimal risk of spreading the virus. It also noted that the CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, said “there is increased data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated,” the Daily Caller reports.

Despite promising to open schools, Joe Biden faced backlash from teachers’ unions across the country, who claimed it is unsafe to return to in-person classes until they receive vaccines.

Indeed, the teachers’ unions have proven to be an arm of the democratic party.

School closures have had a devastating effect on students, the letter urged. Closing schools has taken a toll on mental health, as children often depend on school resources for support and therapy.

“We respectfully request you begin the process of reopening schools and businesses in the United States,” the letter reads. “The time for politics and stoking fear is behind us. The future of our economy and our children are at stake.”