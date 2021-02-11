Impeachment Recap: Baseless, Deceptive, Emotional

Since day one of Donald Trump’s frivolous impeachment trial in the Senate, democrats have presented essentially no evidence to support their so far baseless claims that the President incited insurrection on January 6.

As expected, team-left played troves of video footage in efforts to spark emotion and fear among lawmakers, hoping to sway their opinion.

But, the video presented no evidence that tied the President to the Capitol incursion.

In the 13-minute montage introduced by impeachment manager Jamie Raskin (D-MD), clips were played of Trump’s speech on January 6, accompanied by footage of rioters storming the Capitol and fighting with police. But the most important part was edited out. The video presented at the trial was meant to convince lawmakers that Trump incited a riot and encouraged violence, despite what he actually said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) pointed out that the video footage only told part of the story – obviously, the part that seeks to benefit the team-left argument.

Jordan noted that Trump urged his supporters to “peaceful and patriotically make your voices heard,” a comment which doesn’t fit the narrative – so, the democrats conveniently omitted it.

“The one line from the president’s speech that wasn’t in the democrats’ video is the line that’s most important, and that’s where the president said, ‘peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,’” Jordan said in a Fox Business interview.

“They left that out, which I think kind of shows where the democrats want to go with this and what they’ve been up to.”

They left out the simple sentence that de-legitimizes their entire argument and reasoning for the multi-million dollar political theater performance.

Earlier in the segment, Jordan warned that the democrats were challenging Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech.

“The First Amendment argument is very dangerous…The president is engaged in constitutionally protected speech – speech that is protected by the First Amendment, the very document…that we take the oath to uphold and they’re going to try to impeach him for that.”

Democrats and the media have portrayed this as an “armed insurrection” instigated by Trump, even though they have produced zero evidence to back up their argument. This seems to be a collective attempt by the democrats to rid Washington of outsiders – a warning, of sorts, that outsiders will no longer be welcome in the swamp.