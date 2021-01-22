UH-OH, JOE! Biden’s Opening Approval Rating Lower than Trump, Obama

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

That is a quote directly from Joe Biden himself.

But despite his promise to be “for all Americans,” he’s not off to a great start in terms of ratings, coming in below his two predecessors.

According to the Rasmussen Presidential Daily Tracking Poll, which averaged the last three days, Biden started off at 48% approving, 45% disapproving.

Notably, he is struggling with women: 46% approve, 48% disapprove; and white Americans: 43% approve, 51% disapprove.

In comparing the data, Biden is doing worse than both President Barack Obama, and shockingly enough, President Trump.

Trump kicked off his term with a 56% approval, 44% disapproval, while Obama started at 62% approval, 32% disapproval.

Biden has already been hit with criticism over many of the executive orders he signed during his first day in office.

For example, Texas lawmakers blasted Biden for blocking the Keystone XL Pipeline permit.

Senator John Cornyn, R-TX, issued the following statement:

“The biggest losers from this decision are the energy workers who stood to benefit from the pipeline. There’s no doubt our energy industry has already suffered during the pandemic, and President Biden’s answer is to kick the industry further down the well. I hope this isn’t a preview of what’s to come from the Biden Administration, but rather that he’ll work with energy-producing states like Texas to find common ground on an all-of-the-above policy.”

Dan Crenshaw also blasted the decision in a Tweet.

The “working class party” is just fine with killing thousands of union jobs. Anything to appease the radical left and their pseudo-environmentalism. https://t.co/9LU0VQQwgd — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 19, 2021

Biden also drew backlash after mandating masks be worn in federal offices, as well as on federal lands, then going to the Lincoln Memorial maskless.

In response, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he was just celebrating.

“He was celebrating an evening of a historic day in our country and certainly he signed the mask mandate because it’s a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks, how it can save tens of thousands of lives,” she said.

“I think we have bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time,” she added.

In other words, do as he says, not as he does.