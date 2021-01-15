Baseball Great Curt Schilling Says AIG Insurance Canceled His Policy After Pro-Trump Posts

Baseball legend Curt Schilling who won World Series titles with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox says his insurance was canceled due to his pro-Trump stance. Schilling, who has praised President Trump on his social media accounts, tweeted this message to his followers on January 12: “We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my ‘Social Media profile.”

When Twitter users questioned the validity of Schilling’s claim, he responded with photographic evidence of his correspondence with an AIG Insurance representative. “Cut out personal information and kept the relevant part readable” Schilling wrote. “But ya, it’s real and I don’t imagine it’s even close to what we will witness in the coming months, years if we let the Nazis win and the fraud is allowed to stand” he added.

One Twitter user lamented that if Schilling’s tweet about the canceled insurance policy “is true there is a major issue here.” Schilling fired back, “If it’s true? First off why would I lie about some b——t like this and second? You don’t think they’d be lining up lawyers to sue for defamation/slander/libel RIGHT NOW if I was lying? Hell, I tagged them in the tweet.”

Schilling is famously remembered for pitching Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees with a bloody sock. Playing through the bloody ankle tendon injury, the pitcher helped the Red Sox win the game eventually leading to their first World Series title in 86-years.

Schilling has also pitched for 20 Major League Baseball seasons and had 216 career wins with a 3.46 ERA and 3,116 strikeouts. Three separate times he finished second in the Cy Young voting. AIG did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.