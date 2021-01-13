San Antonio woman arrested for widespread vote harvesting and fraud despite “no evidence of fraud” in 2020 election

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced today the arrest of a San Antonio woman who participated in election related crimes.

Rachel Rodriguez sits behind bars for election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail and unlawfully possessing an official ballot. Each of these charges constitutes a felony under the Texas Election code, ABC Central Texas reports.

Rodriguez was exposed in a Project Veritas video last fall as she engaged in vote harvesting and after reviewing hours of raw footage, the Fraud Division of the Office of the Attorney General made the arrest.

In the video, Rodriguez acknowledged that she was participating in illegal activities and she was aware of the potential jail time.

If convicted, Rodriguez could face up to 20 years in prison, according to ABC Central Texas.

“Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud. We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence. This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The shocking and blatantly illegal action documented by Project Veritas demonstrates a form of election fraud my office continually investigates and prosecutes. I am fiercely committed to ensuring the voting process is secure and fair throughout the state, and my office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious, un-American form of fraud.”

For the last two months, President Trump and several of his republican counterparts have taken every legal avenue at their disposal to expose fraud in the 2020 presidential election; however, the mainstream media and democrats have shunned them for doing so, saying that there is no valid evidence to support their claims – essentially, republicans and Trump are lying to the American people.

The New York Times, along with several other outlets, have been using the “no evidence” claim in their news reporting.

However, the evidence seems abundant.

There are over 130 sworn statements from the state of Michigan alleging widespread voting fraud by means of several different methods, as reported by Human Events writer Brent Hamachek in a recent article. Furthermore, a Pennsylvania court ruled that some ballots mailed in past the deadline should be thrown out. A ruling like this by the court becomes demonstrative evidence that could be used.

While the mainstream media claims that President Trump is misleading Americans, it seems as though the mainstream media is the one deliberately misleading news consumers.