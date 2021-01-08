Facebook Bans Conservative Campaign #WalkAway 

After months of censoring conservative activists, Facebook has removed the #WalkAway Campaign from its platform and banned the group’s founder, Brandon Straka, as well as every member of its team.

In a tweet, Straka expressed his disbelief to find that the account had been purged.

“FACEBOOK has removed the #WalkAway Campaign and has BANNED ME and EVERY MEMBER of my team!!!,” he wrote. “Over half a million people in #WalkAway with hundreds of thousands of testimonial videos and stories is GONE. Facebook has banned everything related to #WalkAway.”

In an email message, Facebook explained the account had been removed for “violating [their] Terms of Use,” describing the account as “hateful, threatening, or obscene.”

Straka also warned in a Thursday tweet that the platform was purging followers of conservative users.

“Massive Twitter purges seem to be happening,” he wrote. “I’ve lost now 10,000 followers since last night.”

The WalkAway campaign is a social-media campaign launched ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, encouraging and supporting leftists to “walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.”

Along with promoting their motto, the campaign held rallies and marches in support of Donald Trump prior to the 2020 election.