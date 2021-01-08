Connect with us

NEWS & ANALYSIS

Facebook Bans Conservative Campaign #WalkAway 

on

After months of censoring conservative activists, Facebook has removed the #WalkAway Campaign from its platform and banned the group’s founder, Brandon Straka, as well as every member of its team.

In a tweet, Straka expressed his disbelief to find that the account had been purged.

“FACEBOOK has removed the #WalkAway Campaign and has BANNED ME and EVERY MEMBER of my team!!!,” he wrote. “Over half a million people in #WalkAway with hundreds of thousands of testimonial videos and stories is GONE. Facebook has banned everything related to #WalkAway.”

In an email message, Facebook explained the account had been removed for “violating [their] Terms of Use,” describing the account as “hateful, threatening, or obscene.”

Straka also warned in a Thursday tweet that the platform was purging followers of conservative users.

“Massive Twitter purges seem to be happening,” he wrote. “I’ve lost now 10,000 followers since last night.”

The WalkAway campaign is a social-media campaign launched ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, encouraging and supporting leftists to “walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.”

Along with promoting their motto, the campaign held rallies and marches in support of Donald Trump prior to the 2020 election.

In this article:, , ,
Up Next:

Biden to Name Anti-Union RI Gov. Gina Raimondo as Commerce Secretary, Pro-Union Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Labor 
Don't Miss:

Head of Chicago Police Union Sympathizes with MAGA Marchers, Blasts Comparison to BLM
Written By

Brent is a professional keynote speaker and writer who has made numerous media appearances on a variety of business and political topics. He has also written extensively on political and economic issues.

He played a role in the growth of Turning Point USA by writing much of the organization's foundational literature and training campus activists. He co-authored Charlie Kirk's first book, Time for a Turning Point.

In early 2000, Brent started his own business consulting practice after having spent 15 years in the commercial banking industry. Since then, he has had over 200 client engagements and has served in a variety of capacities including CEO, CFO, and SVP of Sales & Business Development. In March of 2018 he spoke at a United Nations Conference on men and women's collaboration in the workplace, sharing his unique approach to business culture development.

Brent additionally serves in the role of Director of Policy Research for Jeff Webb's American Populists.

He is a 1984 graduate from Lake Superior State University with a B.A. in Finance & Economics. He has also studied theology at Loyola University.

A father of three daughters, Brent resides with his wife and family in a North Shore Chicago suburb.

TRENDING NOW:

Free Speech Activist Phillip Anderson Once Again Denied Free Speech

NEWS & ANALYSIS

Pressing Mute: The Threat of Censorship in America.

TECH

Conservative Employees Run Risk of Job Loss for Personal Political Views

NEWS & ANALYSIS

“Get Well Soon” Gets Lumped with “Get Elected Soon” by NYC Business

NEWS & ANALYSIS
Connect