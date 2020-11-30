President’s Path to Reelection Continues to Narrow

President Trump continues to fight to expose the fraud surrounding the 2020 election. The forces aligned against him in this fight are daunting; however, the most powerful of those may be time. During an interview with Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump said unequivocally that his “mind will not change” with time as far as his belief that there was “tremendous cheating” during the presidential election. He went so far as to say that he is considering appointing a special prosecutor to address election issues as well as actions taken against him during his 2016 campaign.

The President’s legal team has been working to make the case that the election was compromised by massive voter fraud in several key states. The question is how close are they to doing so? Human Events takes a much-needed look at the reality of the situation in these contested states.

In a recent Newsmax interview, Rudy Giuliani clarified that the team is not only fighting via various lawsuits but also by lobbying state legislatures to work in their favor.

“We’re doing both, with equal speed and enthusiasm, and taking advantage of which one gives us the hearing the quickest. And which one will work fastest for us,” Giuliani said. “Because we don’t have a lot of time. We’ve got a lot of evidence; we don’t have a lot of time. And we’re facing a major censorship, so it’s very hard to get this information out to the public.”

Many such initiatives are taking place in key states. Here is a quick look at some of the most notable, and where they stand. Trump’s projected electoral vote count, without winning back any of the states below, sits at 232, meaning that his team will have to succeed in multiple states in order to impact the outcome.

Pennsylvania – 20 Electoral Votes

The Pennsylvania Supreme court just threw out a lawsuit from Republicans seeking to invalidate mail-in ballots in the state. It argued that Pennsylvania’s Act 77, passed in October 2019 allowing no-excuse absentee voting, was actually passed unconstitutionally.

The lawsuit was dismissed over the weekend, with Justice David Wecht writing in a concurring opinion, “They have failed to allege that even a single mail-in ballot was fraudulently cast or counted.”

Pennsylvania has already certified its results, with Biden winning by 44,292 votes.

But Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell and others are now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

“The Pennsylvania General Assembly, along with our governor, knew that a constitutional amendment was required when they initially passed the law… But I believe they stopped it because that process is onerous and difficult,” Parnell told “Fox & Friends Weekend.” “But it’s onerous and difficult for a reason because sweeping electoral change should be difficult.”

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) announced Saturday his intent to try to appoint delegates to the Electoral College amid what he calls “mounting evidence” that the election in the state was compromised by election fraud.

Wisconsin – 10 Electoral votes

Wisconsin finished a recount of presidential election votes on Sunday. Changes were negligible, resulting again in more votes for Biden — an almost 20,600 vote margin.

“As we have said, the recount only served to reaffirm Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin,” Danielle Melfi, who led Biden’s campaign in the state, told The Associated Press.

“The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!”

The Trump team is seeking to discount 238,420 Wisconsin ballots that it argues were counted despite not meeting certain eligibility qualifications.

A lawsuit has been filed attempting to block the certification of votes, but Governor Tony Evers has asked that the Wisconsin Supreme Court dismiss it.

Michigan – 16 Electoral votes

A lawsuit filed Thursday calls on the Michigan Supreme Court to examine all election materials so that legislature has time to audit and investigate all fraud claims, and to block certification until ballot irregularities and the legality of certain absentee ballots can be reviewed.

Earlier this month, Trump met with Michigan lawmakers to persuade them to aid in the effort to correct alleged fraud, but they later suggested that the state’s electoral votes should still go to Joe Biden

“The candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan’s electoral votes,” said a joint statement from the majority leader in the Michigan state senate Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield in a joint statement. “These are simple truths that should provide confidence in our elections.”

Georgia – 16 Electoral Votes

Georgia conducted a statewide audit, which ultimately confirmed a Biden win.

Trump recently said that he was “ashamed” to have endorsed Georgia’s Republican governor Brian Kemp, saying that he had done “nothing” to correct alleged nefarious actions surrounding voter fraud in the state.

Kemp responded to Trump’s comments Monday saying that his hands are tied.

“Georgia law prohibits the Governor from interfering in elections. The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order,” Kemp stated. “As the Governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the Secretary of State to take reasonable steps – including a sample audit of signatures – to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised.”

Arizona – 11

Arizona’s Republican attorney general Mark Brnovich has rejected claims of voter fraud in the state saying, “There is no evidence.”

A public “fact-finding” hearing set for Monday involving Giuliani and Jenna Ellis and state legislators will collect any evidence into voter fraud in the state. This evidence will determine if the matter will be investigated further.

Five challenges have been filed in Arizona’s Maricopa County, all but one has been dismissed. Monday afternoon, Arizona did officially certify its election results.