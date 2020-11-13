Biden Poised to Deep Six Much of Trump Legacy With Executive Orders.

President-elect Joe Biden has apparently taken his recent apparent presidential victory as a sign from God that he has been tasked with removing any evidence that President Donald Trump was ever the chief executive of this nation. “I understand the disappointment tonight,” said Biden as he proclaimed a Democratic tomorrow. “But now let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature.”

Biden plans to ditch the “harsh rhetoric” and “lower the temperature” by issuing an immediate assault of executive orders if Biden occupies the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.

Historically, the transition period between the November election and the January inauguration has created a bit of a competition between the outgoing President, who hopes to preserve his legacy, and the incoming President, who may attempt to despoil that legacy through the promulgation of executive orders that require no Congressional approval.

We should expect President Trump to exercise his executive privilege of issuing pardons over the next two months as he attempts to salvage some of the lives subsumed by political gossip and legal vendettas during the Democratic Party’s Russia collusion inquisition—an absurd hoax and creation of politically frenzied minds. Without a Democratic majority in the Senate, however, Biden will have limited maneuverability on some key issues he may want to attend to with his newly anointed powers, such as raising taxes, packing the Supreme Court, and adding states to the Union. He will nevertheless be able to substantially alter President Trump’s legislative agenda with the stroke of a pen. And, according to numerous reports from the Democratic-friendly mainstream media, Biden plans to do just that, in the hopes of reversing a string of Trump-era executive orders that significantly defined his tenure as President.

Let us make no mistake that Biden, even as he approaches the very advanced age of 78, is a driven man. Or at least, he is being driven by the radical members of the Democratic Party whose extreme political beliefs meant they could never secure their party’s presidential nomination on their own, but see Biden as a convenient figurehead to push through their legislation. The radical wing of the Democratic Party, led by the Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Alayna Pressley (D-NJ), are pushing a slate of socialist policies—very few of which Biden has not already adopted as his own. Nonetheless, they are sure to press him to embrace socialized medicine (“Medicare for All”), the full Green New Deal, and a plan to reimagine law enforcement by defunding the police. Despite pushback even from Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Biden might well find himself leading a political revolution that he would never have imagined possible in his earlier political incarnations.

UNDOING THE LEGACY OF PRESIDENT TRUMP

As he accepted victory last Saturday night, Biden demonstrated at least a semblance of passion for what he described as his divinely-appointed moment of destiny. The smorgasbord Roman Catholic, who picks and chooses what church doctrines he espouses and rejects, sounded more like an evangelical Christian on a mission than a man given a mandate to rule by a party that’s all but abandoned God.

Biden quoted a hymn that he said was a family favorite:“And he will raise you up on eagle’s wings and bear you up on the breath of dawn and make you shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand. And now together, on eagle’s wings we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do, with full hearts and steady hands.”

Christian Americans can expect little from Joe Biden, nor can the American right—despite all this talk of “unity.”

This kind of hypocritical pandering to the faithful, however, is a transparent ruse. Christian Americans can expect little from Joe Biden, nor can the American right—despite all this talk of “unity.”

Biden, who has just met with Pope Francis in a congratulatory audience, is poised to promote the hideous and anti-Christian policy of abortion. Biden not only jettisoned his long-held objection to publicly-funded abortions while he sold his soul for the Democratic presidential nomination, he now wants to restore funding for overseas abortions. (House Democrats have waged a battle over the last four years to restore funding for foreign abortions, but were blocked.)

It’s not clear if Biden shared these plans with the spiritual advisor, but apparently, he and the Pope did share ideas on climate change and illegal immigration—two policy areas where the two leaders may intersect given what the Washington Post recently noted, that the Pope is “the anti-Trump of our age.” Biden will surely be the anti-Catholic Catholic of our age as he advances a radical social agenda.

Biden is also poised to roll back President Trump’s travel ban (that stalls the movement of terrorists into the United States), rejoin the job-killing Paris climate accord, reinstate America’s membership in the World Health Organization, repeal President Trump’s ban on government employees being subject to absurd critical race theory indoctrination, and issue a 100-day ban on the deportation of illegal immigrants.

President Trump instituted the travel ban early in his presidency, and the policy was immediately dubbed anti-Muslim by his detractors in the media and the Democratic Party because, in addition to instituting stricter scrutiny of legal entrants universally, it immediately put in place a 90-day ban on entry from residents in Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen—all Muslim-majority countries. The travel ban, officially Executive Order #13780, is entitled “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States” specifically targets these countries because immigration vetting relies heavily on the law enforcement cooperation of our foreign allies. As these countries, or significant territories within these countries, act as a “safe haven for terrorists,” that vetting is severely compromised.

It’s telling that the Democrats who jumped on the “anti-Muslim ban” campaign have had little counter-evidence, however, as to the national security threats posed by the weakened vetting systems in these countries. There was never anything ethnocentric about the legislation which sought to (and did) make America safer while it faced enemies wanting to decapitate our heads or blow up buildings for opposing their political objectives.

The woke-geo-politicking doesn’t stop there. Ever since President Trump announced our departure, Biden and the Democrats have long been anxious to bring the United States back into the Paris Climate accord that was part of former President Barack Obama’s legacy who called it “a turning point for the world.” Trump rightly pointed out, however, that the accord was nothing but political hot air, empty rhetoric that did nothing to curb global polluters like China and India, and forced a burden of guilt on American workers. It was not easy for America to extricate itself from this burdensome commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and, somewhat ironically, given the timing, after four years of trying, the U.S. only officially left this month. When the decision to leave was first announced, it was applauded by Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who said, “By withdrawing from this unattainable mandate, President Trump has reiterated his commitment to protecting middle class families across the country and workers throughout coal country from higher energy prices and potential job loss.”

The ban on critical race theory training came late in Trump’s presidency, and was likely prompted by several media reports that exposed how multi-day workshops assaulted federal workers with left-wing doctrines of “white privilege” and demanded they admit to their guilt in oppressing women, gay people, all racial minorities, and the subjects of Michael Moore films. “This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue. Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish!” President Trump tweeted.

Trump Orders Purge of ‘Critical Race Theory‘ from Federal Agencies https://t.co/ygXcTXRHsQ via @BreitbartNews This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue. Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

There will be a plethora of such sightings if Biden has his way. What plagues America isn’t just the reversals he’s promising to enact, however. It’s also the new policies the former Vice President is hinting at. His potential to quickly eradicate any semblance of border security, for instance, is another sign of the febrile administration that Americans can see looming on the horizon.

“UNITY” THROUGH TYRANNY?

As a Democratic presidential candidate, Biden promised to provide taxpayer-funded health care to illegal immigrants. As the nominee, he pledged to order a 100-day moratorium on the deportation of illegal immigrants. This likely won’t be where things stop—can you imagine the uproar from the liberal media and Biden’s own Bolshevik squad members if he resumes deportation after 100 days? In truth, Biden is probably also amenable to abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that so many Democratic lawmakers love to hate. Didn’t Vice President-Elect (God help us) Kamala Harris once hilariously but absolutely seriously compare ICE to the Ku Klux Klan? Yes, she did.

“We lose the border under a Biden administration because he made promises to stop deportations, end ICE detention [and] give free health care.”

Former ICE Director Tom Homan said United States sovereignty is at stake as Biden prepares to put a welcome mat at the Mexican border. “It all goes away on day one,” Homan told “Fox & Friends.” “We lose the border under a Biden administration because he made promises to stop deportations, end ICE detention [and] give free health care.”

Is there anything left of the Joe Biden who could once be described as a conservative Democrat who supported strong law and order polices and opposed same-sex marriage? It’s a safe bet that even if there were, he can’t remember what it was. Although Biden, in his diminishing state of mental acuity might not be entirely aware of it, his core supporters have evolved into the riff-raff and street rabble that terrorize America’s streets and the kind of hard-working small business owners who might well have, at one point, voted for Biden when he was a senator from Delaware. While Biden was declaring his potential presidency, rioters in Democrat-majority Portland, Oregon were also celebrating their good electoral fortunes by demonstrating their usual cerebral numbness as several dozen of them parked themselves in front of a building occupied by ICE officials and chanted, “turn on the lights, come out and fight.”

It’s not like we can say that Biden ran on a hidden agenda or attempted to blur the ideological differences between himself and Donald Trump. Even in the final debate between the two, Biden was expounding on the glories of green energy even as he promised to phase out the fossil fuels industry—something that President Trump rightly called the “most shocking admission ever made.” He’s been completely transparent about his destructive objectives, and a majority of Americans have apparently held their noses and taken a historical (if foolhardy) gamble.

Mind you, Biden has now taken to emphasizing his desire for national unity. But if you want to hear just how magnanimous in victory the Democrats are, lend an ear to former First Lady Michelle Obama, that scion of privilege who calls out oppression from the living room of her toney Martha Vineyard estate. This week she tweeted: “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”

Democracy doesn’t require riots in the streets and chronic demonstrations to exercise the muscles of liberty, but this country will never achieve unity as long as differences of opinion are both allowed and encouraged. The political regimes that have attained a blanket of political unity—such as Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany—have been rightfully deposited in the dustbin of history.

While Michelle is eviscerating that half of the country that supported Trump, the always insouciant Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez—who will be waiting in the dark wings of any Biden administration—is chirping about creating an enemies list of sordid “Trump sycophants” who should get their just desserts for opposing her agenda. The future resembles not so much a unified legion of Americans as it does a country where half the population awaits punishment and incarceration.

As the country awaits the formal results of the presidential election, Joe Biden and company are assiduously preparing to take power and tear down the triumphs of Trump through the power of the executive order.