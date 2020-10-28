Collectivist Lincoln Project Amplifies MSM False Immigration Narrative; Attacks President

Last week, Human Events News reported on the incomplete and misleading reporting by the Washington Post and other MSM outlets regarding the 545 children separated from adults at the U.S. Mexican border while trying to enter the country illegally. WAPO and other outlets did not report the separations were tied to policies and court rulings dating back to the Obama Administration, and to the use of kidnapped children by “coyotes” for the purpose of facilitating illegal entry into the country.

Now the Lincoln Project has launched a one-minute propaganda video designed to amplify the same false message regarding the 545 children. The video narration of the ad simply titled “Cruel,” starts with “Trump’s plan was to crush immigrant children.” It continues along those lines for the remainder.

The Lincoln Project, founded in December 2019, is becoming a consequential voice and influencer in American politics yet very few people are aware of its presence or mission. On its site, the Project lists eight co-founders, a list which is confounding when it comes to being associated with their namesake, President Abraham Lincoln. The list reads like a Who’s Who of Bush family supporters:

Reed Galen: Political strategist who has worked on behalf of G.W. Bush, John McCain, and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Rick Wilson: GOP strategist and a former field director for George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Steve Schmidt: A biography that reads like a carbon copy of Galen’s.

John Weaver: More of the same with the added feature of having worked for John Kasich in 2016.

Mike Madrid: Former director of the California Republican Party.

Jennifer Horn: The only female among the founders, she was the former chair of the Republican party in new Hampshire and the former chair of the Log Cabin Republicans, a group dedicated to advancing LGBTQ issues.

Ron Steslow: Host of the Lincoln Podcast, and a Republican party defector in 2016 over President Trump.

George Conway: No background of significance other than his being the husband of Trump supporter Kellyanne Conway.

The group has received major financial support from wealthy individuals associated with a more globalist approach to political and economic matters than that of the “America first” approach of the President.

According to work done by Forbes, a strongly anti-Trump publication, the list of major donors to the Lincoln Project include the largest donor, billionaire hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel, Jr. ($1 million donation), Hollywood magnate David Geffen, Bostoner Amos Hostetter, Jr., and Walmart heiress Christy Walton.

Newsweek reports that the organization has partnered with People for the American Way, a socialist 501(c) formed by All in the Family creator Norman Lear back in 1981.

On their website, The Lincoln Project states its mission as:

To defeat President Trump at the ballot box. We do not undertake this task lightly nor from ideological preference. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain. However, the priority for all patriotic Americans must be a shared fidelity to the Constitution and a commitment to defeat those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party. Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort.

According to MSN reporting two months ago, the Lincoln Project is also targeting Republican senators in addition to President Trump. Among the long list of those being opposed by Lincoln we find Senator Susan Collin (R-ME), an ultra-liberal Republican. This calls into question the Project’s claim to be still at odds with Democrat ideas.

Americans need to become more aware of this well-funded, non-fringe group of individuals who are using the veil of President Abraham Lincoln as a cloak to hide their affiliations and ideas that may not be in step with what most people would consider traditional “conservative” values. It is difficult for anyone familiar with the ideas of Abraham Lincoln to believe that he could be supportive of today’s Democrat Party Platform as is the clear case with The Lincoln Project.