Christianity Today Embarrasses Evangelicals.

For someone suffering from stage four cancer, it’s remarkable how much sicker I felt after reading Christianity Today’s recent attack on Donald Trump. The publication’s editor in chief, missing the whole point of being Christian—grace, hope, forgiveness—called for our President’s impeachment. “Whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office by the Senate or by popular vote next election—that is a matter of prudential judgment. That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.”

Mark Galli claimed to be speaking for us Evangelicals—but the idea that the President should be removed goes against everything that Christ teaches and why I became a Christian.

Sure, President Trump has a flawed past, and true, he isn’t always politically correct. But we as Christians are told to protect those who have no voice, who cannot defend themselves. Yet it’s the atheists today who are acting more like Christians than self-professed Christians are.

Donald Trump has had his life flipped upside down, has been slandered and attacked countless times— yet he still unflinchingly defends the college uneducated “toothless rubes.” He stands for the meek. And the lack of tolerance from long-standing institutions like Christianity Today is exactly why we need Donald Trump and the support of culture warriors—who may be atheist or agnostic, but act more like Christians than this breed of leftist Christians who are judgmental, hateful, and have allied themselves with those who have chosen to pile onto our duly elected leader.

What’s the alternative: to embrace the “Christian shaming” tactics of the left? The side that booed our leader on national television, excused antisemitism—calling for the boycott of Israel and the extinction of our Jewish brothers, and allows the murder of children in the birth canal? That’s the choice our so-called Christian leadership has left us with: ally with the left that seeks to root out every trace of God from their platform and this nation.

We have to recognize the work that President Trump is doing, fighting with the vipers in DC, those who presume to teach us ‘morality’ while living richly off of the fruits of middle-class labor. We now have a champion for change who, like Jesus, has been put on trial by the “law”—not God’s law, mind you. And like those that came before them, those in power do not want to recognize the validity of a leader who threatens to dethrone them. Those like Bill Kristol, Tom Nichols, Jennifer Rubin—and now, Mark Galli and Christianity Today—have exposed their soul for us to see. They have used their “intelligence” to explain to us uneducated “toothless rubes” why we don’t need a man who puts the working class first, who has helped the voiceless get a second chance—even after prison, and whose policies have helped those most in need.

Theirs is a life of cheap grace.

“Cheap grace,” Dietrich Bonhoeffer writes in The Cost of Discipleship, “is the preaching of forgiveness without requiring repentance, baptism without church discipline. Communion without confession. Cheap grace is grace without discipleship, grace without the cross, grace without Jesus Christ, living and incarnate.”

Maybe those that wrote this article aren’t very close to judgment—like I am—but whether they admit it or not, it’s coming, and they will have to explain to God why they questioned His judgment, why they chose the path of cheap grace.

As for the rest of us, we who love our President, who loves the voiceless, and we extend the same grace Christ extends to us to President Trump.