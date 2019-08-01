Donald Trump Is No Racist.

The media insists it knows Donald Trump’s heart after his comments about Elijah Cummings and Baltimore. He just keeps proving them wrong.

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

This past week, Rep. Elijah Cummings found himself in the crosshairs of President Donald J. Trump for his ineffective representation of his Congressional district, with the President calling his district both “dangerous and filthy” and “rat and rodent infested.” Shortly thereafter, all hell broke loose. A CNN anchor dissolved into tears. The Baltimore Sun penned an article defending their rodent-overrun streets. And most unsurprisingly, charges of racism ensued. In the eyes of the Left, not only is Donald Trump a racist, but so is every word he speaks and every action he takes.

For criticizing his political opponents, he is labeled a racist. For shining a light on the deplorable conditions in which African-Americans are forced to live within America’s Democrat-ran inner cities, he is labeled a racist. Never mind that Cummings himself used very similar language to describe Baltimore in the 1990s; Democrats and the media know President Trump’s heart.

If Donald Trump is a racist, he’s doing a terrible job of showing it.

But if Donald Trump is a racist, he’s doing a terrible job of showing it. A racist would keep African-Americans out of government; President Trump has appointed African-Americans to the highest rungs of leadership in his administration.

A racist wouldn’t care about improving educational opportunities for African-Americans; President Trump has supported historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) more than any other President in modern history, forgiving more than $300 million in debt those institutions owed to the federal government.

A racist would push to expand the mass incarceration of African-Americans; President Trump signed the First Step Act into law, the most comprehensive set of criminal justice reforms to date. They are an attempt to undo the havoc wrought upon by the black community by the Clinton crime bill, which disproportionately jailed black and brown in this country for petty, non-violent drug offenses. This past weekend, President Trump – in his criticism of the city of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings – did nothing more than speak truth: Baltimore is indeed infested. This is not conjecture; this is fact.

According to the pest control company Orkin, Baltimore is the 9th most rat infested city in the United States. But, to many Baltimore residents, rodents are the least of their problems. According to the FBI, in 2017, Baltimore had not only the most homicides among the nation’s largest cities but the second-highest violent crime rate overall. Again, these truths represent not matters of conjectures but instead, matters of fact. Black lives matter – and President Trump is saving them.

We live in a society in which charges of racism are losing the weight they should rightly carry.

Early this year, President Trump effectively defunded Planned Parenthood – an organization responsible for the death of more than 900 black babies each day. And in April of 2019, he facilitated the creation of economic opportunity zones which has spurred private investment within America’s inner cities that liberal policies had left broke, busted, and disgusted. Time and again, through actions, not words, Donald Trump has proven his commitment to preserving and restoring urban communities all over America.

Some racist.

We live in a society in which charges of racism are losing the weight they should rightly carry. The Left has no one to blame but themselves for this turn of events. Because when everything is racist, how can anything be racist?

If you are more offended by Donald Trump’s bluntness than black and brown babies being raised beside rats, the problem is not the President. The problem isn’t his rhetoric. The problem isn’t his tone. The problem is you.

CJ Pearson is a teen entrepreneur, conservative activist, and commentator.