Michelle Malkin Blasts Open Borders Catholics

Members of the Catholic Church are undermining America’s need for a wall on the southern border.

Conservative author Michelle Malkin declared the U.S. border wall a “monument to American sovereignty” today, speaking at the Symposium at the Wall on the New Mexico/Texas/Mexico border this morning.

Malkin, an Asian conservative and six-time author, lambasted Democrats and Republicans alike for conspiring to undermine attempts to curtail legal and illegal immigration.

“Antifa anarchists wear black hoods and carbon fiber knuckle tactical gloves. Well, sanctuary anarchists wear black robes and white clergy collars,” she said.

She introduced an often overlooked and underestimated force that exhibits profound influence on immigration politics into the discourse: “sanctuary churches, the Vatican, and many other religious organizations that are funded by your tax dollars.”

“Like Antifa, church leaders who brazenly sponsor, harbor and induce illegal aliens to violate our borders are dangerous disruptors, dividers, aiders and abetters of lawlessness. We’ve seen calls now on Capitol Hill to prosecute Antifa. We should prosecute sanctuary anarchists who are doing every bit as much damage as Antifa is on the streets from the pulpits.”

Malkin spoke of the finances behind these groups’ activism: “…billions of American tax dollars are going are going to religious organization agencies that pervert scripture to line their pockets in the name of the lord of social justice.”

She enumerated a list of the incomes of many Catholic organizations involved in the open borders, pro-amnesty movement.

The Catholic Legal Immigration Network, which has been linked to funding various migrant caravans, has an annual budget of nearly $13 million dollars, while Catholic Relief Services has nearly $1 billion. Catholic Charities, she said, has a whopping $4 billion. Revenue from government sources comprises $1.6 billion of this funding.

Malkin acknowledges it was difficult for her to “call out the Church I grew up in,” but clearly delineated her stance: “I am not anti-Catholic. I am anti open-borders Catholics.”

She also emphasized how the Republican establishment contributes to undermining efforts like We Build the Wall Inc – the privately-funded border wall.

“It’s been a hell of a fight against the corporate amnesty shills in the corporate beltway.”

She criticized them for selling out Americans for donors and corporations who want “cheap labor.”

Malkin reflected the broader consensus of the symposium: the existential importance of border security and a wall, and how nefarious and calculated those who attempt to undermine it are.

Human Events is reporting live from the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the We Build the Wall symposium.

Natalie Winters is a freelance writer