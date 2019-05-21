Connect with us
Via m01229, Flickr

Dunkin Donuts Refuses to Get Woke: ‘We Are Not Starbucks’

Dunkin’ Brand’s VP of brand stewardship says “It’s donuts and ice cream – just be happy.”

Dunkin’ Brand – which owns both Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins – has taken a stand against politicizing their businesses, according to remarks made by senior executives during a panel at the 2019 International Trademark Association (INTA) meeting in Boston.

Attendees took to Twitter to praise the company for their commitment to remain politically neutral – and for the shot they took at their competitor Starbucks.

One attendee tweeted a quote from the vice president of brand stewardship Drayton Martin wherein the Dunkin’ executive says “we are not Starbucks, we aren’t political.”

Martin further specified politically provocative designs on cups was something Dunkin’ would not partake in: “We don’t want to engage you in political conversation, we want to get you in and out of our store in a matter of seconds.”

Conservatives on Twitter are loving Dunkin’s choice of political neutrality, especially since Dunkin’s main competitor, Starbucks, is known for its liberal beliefs and policies. In 2017, for example, Starbucks vowed to hire 10,000 refugees by 2022.

Dunkin’s refusal to engage in politics is a breath of fresh air in comparison to Burger King’s Twitter feed this week.

The fast food giant’s UK operation alerted their followers they’ll be “selling milkshakes all weekend,” amidst news that leftist activists were hurling milkshakes at political opponents during the EU Parliamentary Election cycle.

Human Events is the oldest conservative magazine in the United States. Founded in 1944, the entity went on to become President Ronald Reagan's favorite outlet, and he credited it with helping him transition from liberalism to conservatism.

