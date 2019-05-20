Does ‘Impeach Trump’ Amash Have Financial Interests in China?

Republican Representative from Michigan Justin Amash’s calls for President Trump’s impeachment may be motivated by his own financial interests in China, it has been revealed.

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

Republican Representative from Michigan Justin Amash’s calls for President Trump’s impeachment may be motivated by his own financial interests in China, it has been revealed.

In a lengthy Twitter thread on May 18th, the congressman said the Mueller Report revealed “President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment.” He continued to claim that “any person who is not the president of the United States would be indicted” based on the findings of the report.

The comments were seized upon by a Trump-hostile media intent on driving a wedge through the GOP ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

And while President Trump took to Twitter to call Amash a “loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands”, the real opponents in question may not be the Democrats or the news media. It could be China.

In 2010 the Michigan Live website detailed how Amash and his family were ostensibly profiting from the creation of tools in China which were then sold by the Amash family business in Michigan.

The impeachment impresario’s 2017 Financial Disclosure Report details the congressman reported between $100,001 and $1,000,000 in income from a company called Michigan Industrial Tools, which in turn is owned by Dynamic Source International, based in China. Dynamic Source International manufactures products overseas and sells them in the United States via Michigan Industrial Tools (MIT).

With the tensions between the United States and China rising in recent weeks amidst talks of trade deals and tariffs, the Amash family could take a financial hit.

A statement from the Amash campaign back in 2010 quoted Michigan Industrial Tools’ Human Resources Manager Nancy Hill who said: “We enjoy stable jobs with free health benefits at an amazing West Michigan company.”

Amash’s brother and campaign spokesman John Amash said at the time that the family’s company has staff in China who help “facilitate trade”, but stated there was no manufacturing plant. But the website of Dynamic Source International states: “We are located in Hangzhou, capital city of Zhejiang Province, we have factory facilities.”

The Amashs said the website was incorrect, but an opposition campaign in 2010 showed a picture of Amash’s family product with a sign on the back which read: “Manufactured in China for Michigan IndustrialTools.”

The Congressman’s calls for impeachment came just as Trump ratcheted up the trade war with China – a policy even establishment economists have likened to a Reagan-esque game changer.

Amash’s record on other matters is equally sketchy from a Republican perspective.

The Michigan Congressman has opposed declaring America’s border crisis a national emergency, has opposed the repeal and replace of Obamacare, and told a Young Americans for Liberty conference last year that all options were on the table in terms of replacing Trump as the GOP nominee in 2020.

Trade wars are bad, and nobody wins. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 2, 2018

He has also defended allowing China to continue ravaging the U.S. economy by declaring: “Trade wars are bad, and nobody wins”.