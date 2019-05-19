Al Jazeera: ‘Jews Exploit Holocaust’.

A recent video promoted by the Qatari-state backed Al Jazeera network accuses Jewish people of exploiting the Holocaust, as well as claiming “it’s different from how the Jews tell it”.

The video went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this week, as the network’s AJ+ channel – rebranded to hide the Al Jazeera moniker and aimed mostly at young people online – published the clips now archived by MEMRI:

1/2 Holocaust Denial on Al-Jazeera Network: Israel Is Biggest Winner from Holocaust; It Uses the Same Justification to Annihilate the Palestinians (Thread…) pic.twitter.com/y8eJxXdZy8 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 19, 2019

The captions read: “The gas chambers killed millions of Jews… So the story says. How true is the #Holocaust and how did the Zionists benefit from it?”

“The Jews weren’t the only targets of the Nazis, but also Gypsies [Roma], the disabled, homosexuals, and Arabs and Christians, too,” the video’s presenter, Muna Hawwa, says.

“In all, the Nazis killed 20 million people during the Holocaust and the Final Solution, and the Jews were just a part of that. Then why does the world focus so much on Jews?”

…the video claims, “statistics [about the Holocaust] were inflated by the Zionist movement to help them establish Israel.”

Further along, Hawwa states: “[Jews] exploited the Holocaust for their agenda and made the whole world focus on their murders and forget the other victims… reparations that Israel received were disproportionate.”

Lastly, the video makes the claim many anti-Semites, even those in the U.S. Congress, are recently heard to claim: “But Israel – who benefitted the most from the Holocaust – uses the same pretexts as the Nazis to commit ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians and eliminate them.”

The Qatari government-owned network said in a statement on the matter: “Al Jazeera stated today, that it has taken disciplinary action and suspended two of its journalists over video content produced on the Holocaust… The video content and accompanying posts were swiftly deleted by AJ+ senior management from all AJ+ pages and accounts on social media, as it contravened the Network’s editorial standards.”

Fear is growing on Capitol Hill that the Qatari government utilizes Al Jazeera and the social media-savvy AJ+ to push certain political narratives in the United States. Their Arab language and English language programming is drastically different, with the network claiming to be young, trendy, and socialist in the United States, and socially ultra-conservative with Islamic principles in the Middle East.

Arabic content versus English content 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Ag8T95nEVK — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) May 18, 2019

Al Jazeera also has a high number of press passes to cover Capitol Hill and the White House in Washington, D.C..

Between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, money has been pouring into media organizations, pressure groups, think tanks, and more in recent years in Washington, D.C., with a proxy war between the two nations playing out in America’s capital.

The U.S. administration is currently far more supportive of Saudi Arabia, though under Barack Obama Qatar, Iran, and the Muslim Brotherhood were the allies of choice in the region.

The story of Al Jazeera’s Holocaust denigration and Jew-hatred has not been reported by major news outlets in the United States. Those same outlets – such as MSNBC and CNN – have historically reported at length on headlines on Fox News, Breitbart, and other conservative-leaning sites which they find “troubling”.

Earlier this month CNN’s Brian Stelter went on a tirade about the One America News Network. CNN has not gone on a tirade about Al Jazeera.