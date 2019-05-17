The GOP’s New Gang of Eight Passes ‘Hateful’ Equality Act.

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

The Democrat-led House of Representatives passed H.R. 5, the so-called “Equality Act”, this afternoon by a vote of 236-173, with eight Republicans joining the Democrats voting in favor.

The Act – widely panned for its laissez-faire approach to men using women’s restrooms or changing areas, as well as the broader attempt to legislative leftist morality (or lackthereof it) – was passed with the support of eight Republican congressmen and women.

Today, we name them: the GOP’s ‘Equality Act’ Gang of Eight:

Rep. Susan Brooks (Ind.)

Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.)

Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.)

Will Hurd (Texas)

John Katko(N.Y.)

Tom Reed (N.Y.)

Elise Stefanik (N.Y.)

Greg Walden (Ore.).

Terry Schilling, executive director of American Principles Project, told Human Events today: “Let’s call this bill what it is — the ‘Inequality Act’ — one of the most hateful bills to ever pass the House of Representatives. This is a direct attack on the rights of hundreds of millions of Americans. Parents, women, people of faith — almost every American stands to lose if H.R. 5 becomes law.

“Today House Democrats voted to eliminate women as a protected class under the Civil Rights Act. They voted to effectively end Title IX. They voted to abolish conscience rights. They voted to end religious freedom as we know it. They voted to strip parents of their fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children. This is wrongheaded policy on every level.

“In addition, the eight Republicans who joined the Democrats today in supporting this bill have especially betrayed the people they were elected to represent. They should now expect electoral consequences.”

Earlier this week, Schilling wrote in Human Events that today’s vote would present a choice for Republicans between following the bold leadership of President Trump or bowing to the demands of an increasingly leftist corporate class.

According to The Hill, Diaz-Balart said while the Equality Act includes language he doesn’t agree with but he voted for it anyway.

Katko told the Hill: “Currently, states have different standards, presenting challenges as employers work to comply with a patchwork of conflicting laws. In New York, this bill is already law”.

Fortunately, due to resistance from President Trump and his administration, the bill is unlikely to be brought for a vote on the floor of the Senate.

It goes to show, however, that those who voted Democrat in 2018’s mid term elections expecting a moderating force on the President have instead gifted the hard left opportunities to “run train” on America’s conscience. Shame on them.