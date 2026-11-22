The FBI issued a warning against cyber attacks from criminals using a tool called ARTEX, and then the European Commission was attacked. Attackers used the tool to break into EU HR systems, CSO Online noted. Officials didn't reveal that they'd been hacked until weeks later.

The ARTEX attack occurred on Oct. 22 and caused a system shut down of over 10 days. Other cyber and hacking attacks have been targeting food supply, blood banks, and energy infrastructure throughout Europe. Norwegian energy companies, French blood banks, and grocery stores from the UK across the continent saw their systems tampered with.

"As a protective and preventative measure, we temporarily took down several applications and most of them have since been restored," EU spokesman Thomas Regnier said in a Thursday statement.

"We have not detected any evidence of a data breach affecting Commission staff as a whole," he continued. The attack is still under investigation, and therefore Regnier would not deliver further details.

However, he said that the attacks were "a campaign, so there was a series of incidents." EU officials said they were "also preventively checking other systems while staying in close contact with CERT-EU and the EDPS."

The FBI stated in its advisory that "ARTEX is an open-source, large language model (LLM)-driven agentic platform that threat actors have weaponized to automate multiple phases of cyber intrusions at machine speed, from reconnaissance through data exfiltration." The platform has been in use since at least August 2026.

It has been used, the FBI states, "to conduct campaigns targeting organizations globally across multiple sectors, including financial services, government, technology, defense, semiconductor, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and legal industries."

It continued: "ARTEX significantly reduces the time required to chain attack techniques, with some intrusions progressing from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. The framework enables threat actors with minimal technical expertise to conduct complex, multi-target operations simultaneously, fundamentally accelerating attack velocity and expanding operational scale. Notable campaigns include financially motivated attacks against South Korean financial institutions resulting in exfiltration of personal information from approximately 67,000 individuals, and a supply chain compromise affecting ConnectWise Cloud Backup customers that resulted in attempted sign-ins to more than 2,250 downstream tenants."