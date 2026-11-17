Google has said that Russian actors have pulled off their first-ever fully automated cyber attack in history with AI.

The cyber attack division at Google identified the hackers on Monday, saying that they used AI to "fully automate vulnerability discovery and exploitation without a human in the loop for the first time.”

The warning from Google comes as there have been a slew of technical outages across the US. Google said in an intelligence report that the "adversarial AI landscape has reached a critical inflection point" where hackers can launch totally autonomous hack attempts.

The company added in the executive summary of their findings that "threat actors are increasingly leveraging LLMs and agentic frameworks to fully automate the reverse engineering of patches via differential analysis, allowing them to rapidly weaponize n-day vulnerabilities and scale exploitation pipelines against internet-facing servers without human intervention."

Some have placed the blame of the recent outages on AI with the emerging technology's capability to find flaws quickly and exploit them. For some time now, cybersecurity experts have warned about the ability of "zero day" agentic AI hackers that can find as well as exploit vulnerabilities in software without any human input. "Zero-day" hacks are when malicious actors can successfully exploit unknown vulnerabilities in software systems.

As Google published their warning about the autonomous cyberattack from the Russian AI bots, the FBI has also come out with a statement to warn about the potential for AI-driven cyberattacks.

“Since at least August 2026, a variety of malicious cyber actors have used ARTEX to conduct campaigns targeting organizations globally across multiple sectors, including financial services, government, technology, defense, semiconductor, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and legal industries,” the FBI advisory read.

"The FBI encourages organizations—particularly those operating internet-exposed applications, selfservice portals, cloud infrastructure, and partner/supplier systems—to implement the recommendations in the Mitigations section to reduce the likelihood and impact of ARTEX-enabled intrusions," the warning added.