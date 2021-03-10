Disney+ Yanks Dumbo, Peter Pan & more from Kids Section for ‘Wrongful Stereotypes’

In efforts to appease to the progressive left, Disney+ removed some of the most classic movies from the kids online selection because of what the company considers wrongful stereotypes.

Those under the age of seven will no longer be able to access animated or live-action films including “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” “Swiss Family Robinson,” and “The Aristocats” because of “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” Disney+ explained.

While they are still available to users over the age of seven, the films are labeled with a warning about their potential harmful impact.

On its “Stories Matter” website, Disney+ explained its thought process in an ongoing review process as part of a diversity and inclusion initiative, as reported by BizPacReview.

Here’s what they said about “Dumbo” (1941).

”The crows and musical number pay homage to racist minstrel shows, where white performers with blackened faces and tattered clothing imitated and ridiculed enslaved Africans on Southern plantations. The leader of the group in Dumbo is Jim Crow, which shares the name of laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States.”

With regards to “Peter Pan,” (1953) they said that “the film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions.”

“Swiss Family Robinson” (1960) demonstrates a “stereotypical foreign menace.”

Disney+ said they are relying on a group of outside experts to provide advice to “ensure [content] accurately represents [their] global audience.”

It seems that if they leave it up to these experts, there will be no Disney movies left to watch.

This comes shortly after the announcement that Pepe Le Pew will not be in the upcoming sequel to “Space Jam” because the Looney Tunes character “perpetuates rape culture,” according to the Daily Wire.

The scene that got the French skunk nixed goes like this: Pepe appears in a black-and-white sequence playing the role of a bartender. He starts hitting on a woman at the bar and kisses her arm, which she pulls back and slams him into the chair adjacent to her. She then pours her drink on Pepe and slaps him.

“This helped teach boys that ‘no’ didn’t really mean no, that it was part of ‘the game,’ the starting line of a power struggle. It taught overcoming a woman’s strenuous, even physical objections, was normal, adorable, funny. They didn’t even give the woman the ability to SPEAK,”New York Times’ Charles Blow wrote on Twitter.

It looks like Pepe Le Pew, Peter Pan and Dumbo can join their friends Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss and all the other martyrs in the canceled club.