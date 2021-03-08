Gov. Abbott Deploys Texas National Guard to Deal with Illegal Immigration Border Crisis

Amidst an explosive surge in illegal immigration thanks to Joe Biden’s lenient and absent-minded policies, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying all necessary resources to “high-threat areas” along the southern border.

The program is called Operation Lone Star, in which Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety state troopers aim to restore law and order along the border, as well as prevent drug smuggling and human trafficking by cartels, according to BizPacReview.

“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration,” Abbott said in a statement.

“Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans. We will surge the resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis,” he added.

Today Texas launched Operation Lone Star to respond to the border crisis. It deploys Nat'l Guard + DPS Officers + air, ground, marine, & tactical border security assets to deny Mexican Cartels & smugglers the ability to move drugs & people into Texas.https://t.co/r68J2laDpH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 7, 2021

Even some on team-left are worried about the situation at the border. Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar of Texas said last week that the Border Patrol detained 10,000 illegal immigrants in just the Rio Grande Valley Sector in a period of one week.

“We are weeks, maybe even days, away from a crisis on the southern border. Inaction is simply not an option. Our country is currently unprepared to handle a surge in migrants in the middle of the pandemic,” he said in a statement.

On his first day of office, Joe Biden signed several executive orders aimed at protecting and encouraging illegal immigrants. These orders included halting construction of the border wall, reinstating the “catch and release” program and others.

Then, as expected, chaos followed.

When Trump left office, the U.S. was deporting more people than were coming into the country illegally. But, under Biden, the number of people illegally coming into the country is more than 6,000 per day.

That is six times more than the 1,000 person level set by Obama’s team to signify a crisis.

Ironically enough, the individuals that set that standard were none other than Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas, then deputy secretary of Homeland Security.

And, the thousands of illegal immigrants coming into the United States are – for the most part – not being tested for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump said it best: “The spiraling tsunami at the border is overwhelming local communities, depleting budgets, crowding hospitals, and taking jobs from legal American workers. When I left office, we had achieved the most secure border in our country’s history.”