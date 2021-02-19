Biden’s Pentagon Open to Sending More U.S. Troops to Iraq

Upon his inauguration, many on team-right fear that Biden will continue on the path of endless foreign wars.

And, to no surprise, this may be the case.

The Pentagon is reportedly open to the possibility of sending more American troops to Iraq in an expanded NATO training mission for Iraqi security forces.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed the training mission with his NATO colleagues Thursday, according to the Daily Caller.

Though, there are no set plans for it just yet.

“The US is participating in the force generation process for NATO Mission Iraq and will contribute its fair share to this important expanded mission,” Pentagon spokesperson Jessica L. McNulty said.

The goal of the mission is to support Iraqi forces in the fight to prevent ISIS from re-emerging on the scene as a regional threat.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO’s presence for the mission would increase personnel from about 500 to 4,000.

Austin reportedly “welcomed the expanded role,” and Stoltenberg urged the importance of keeping ISIS in check.

“ISIS is still there. ISIS still operates in Iraq, and we need to make sure that they’re not able to return,” Stolenberg said.

A possible increase in American troops to Iraq would be a drastic change from the policies we saw under Donald Trump. During his administration, troop levels fell to 2,500, which Trump’s acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said was a sign of success.

“The drawdown of US force levels in Iraq is reflective of the increased capabilities of the Iraqi security forces. Our ability to reduce force levels is evidence of real progress.”