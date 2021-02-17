DHS Officials Ditch Trump Union Deal That Could Have Halted Biden’s Immigration Policy Changes

The Department of Homeland Security moved to ditch a contract signed at the end of Trump’s presidency that could have allowed a union of deportation officers to halt the implementation of Biden’s outrageous immigration policies.

The contract, signed the day before Biden’s inauguration, gave a union representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers the ability to “indefinitely delay” the implementation of agency policies.

The complaint, filed by the Government Accountability Project, argues that the contract would grant AFGE National Ice Council 118, a 7,500-member organization, “veto authority” over certain policy making, CBS News reports.

“The agreements grant NIC 118 extraordinary power and benefits – far more than what DHS agreed upon with its other employee unions which did not endorse President Trump,” the Government Accountability Project argued.

A DHS spokesperson said that the agreement has since been “disapproved.”

“As part of routine process and provided for by statute, the Department conducted a review of the terms of the agreement and determined that it was not negotiated in the interest of DHS and has been disapproved because it is not in accordance with applicable law,” the DHS spokesperson said.

“DHS will make policy decisions in accordance with the law and based on what’s best for national security, public safety, and border security while upholding our nation’s values,” the spokesperson added.

The complaint accused Ken Cuccinelli, the second-in-command at DHS at the time of the contract, of “gross mismanagement, gross waste of government funds and abuse of authority.”

“This abuse of authority is shocking,” David Seide, a lawyer representing the whistle-blower, said.

“We are gratified that the head of the agency disapproved before it was too late.”

In response, Cuccinelli said he wouldn’t have signed off on the contract if he thought it was against the law.

“If I was not confident that the contract was both legal and good policy for ICE, I would not have signed off on it,” he said.

Indeed, the Biden administration is doing everything they can to protect and encourage illegal immigration. During his first hours in office, Joe Biden signed a slew of executive orders aimed at undoing everything Trump did to keep our country safe.

This seems like a further effort to protect his agenda.