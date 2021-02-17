Biden v. Guns: How the Second Amendment May Be in Peril 

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

It is no secret that the democrats want to strip Americans of their Second Amendment right.

And though it hasn’t happened thus far, Joe Biden apparently isn’t ruling out using executive orders to crackdown on the right to bear arms.

The topic was discussed during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, in response to a statement that Biden put out last week calling to ban semi-automatic firearms, along with other gun control measures.

When asked for a time-frame on when action will be taken, to no surprise Jen Psaki did not have a straightforward answer.

“Well, we haven’t proposed a package at this point,” Psaki said. “So it’s hard for me to make a prediction about its likelihood of passing. But I will say that the president is somebody throughout his career who has advocated for smart gun safety measures. He is not afraid of standing up to the NRA. He’s done it multiple times and won on background checks and a range of issues. And it is a priority to him on a personal level, but I don’t have a prediction for you, or preview for you on a timeline of a package, and certainly not what it will look like and how it goes through Congress.”

Later in the press conference, a reporter asked Psaki about whether or not Biden plans to take executive action on gun control.

“The president has a range of actions at his disposal,” Psaki replied. “He hasn’t ruled out either of those options.”

The discussion came after Biden called on Congress last week to “enact common sense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons in high-capacity magazines and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” the Daily Wire reports.

For owners of these kinds of weapons, if Biden were to implement a ban, it would likely lead to a mandatory gun confiscation program.

Add gun owners and sellers to the list of cancel-culture victims.

In the simplest of terms, Biden’s call to enact legislation is essentially a way of trying to bankrupt the gun industry while also dismantling the Second Amendment to our Constitution.

