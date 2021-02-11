Radical Sen. Raphael Warnock Under Investigation for Voter Registration Misconduct

Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia is under investigation in the Peach State over allegations that an organization he was heavily involved with engaged in voter registration misconduct.

The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously Wednesday to pursue an investigation into the New Georgia Project, founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014, over allegations that they did not follow deadlines.

Not only was Warnock a part of this organization, he seems to have been the head honcho.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Warnock is named a respondent in the case because he was listed as the CEO for the New Georgia Project.

Though the organization has since said its corporate document filings with the state misidentified Warnock as the CEO, they said he did hold the position of chairman.

The alleged misconduct in question is that the organization was slow to deliver over 1,200 voter registration applications to elected officials in 2019, according to an investigator for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Seems suspicious.

Georgia state election rules require voter registration organizations to submit the completed applications within 10 days after they were received by the voter, which the New Georgia Project failed to do.

This is not the first time election officials and the New Georgia Project are going head to head.

A prior case alleged that contractors for the project forged signatures and submitted incomplete forms, though the attorney general’s office hasn’t brought charges in the almost four years since it was referred by the State Election Board.

Being in the media spotlight is not new for Warnock. During his campaign, republicans blasted him for radical statements he made while he was a pastor.

Here are a few examples:

“This country is every bit as sexist as it is racist.”

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 VIDEO: Radical Liberal Raphael Warnock says America is a RACIST, SEXIST COUNTRY Warnock has attacked police officers, men and women in the military, and now our great country itself 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ytsZBKo89O — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 9, 2020

“America, nobody can serve God and the military. You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and mammon at the same time. America, choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day.”

Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said “You cannot serve God and the military” at the same time. These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small dollar donor base believepic.twitter.com/bQyBuKLwjb — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 18, 2020

“The early church was a socialist Church. I know you think that’s an oxymoron, but the early church was much closer to socialism than to capitalism. Go back and read the bible.”

Warnock was also riddled by multiple scandals throughout his campaign, including accusations of abuse that allegedly happened at a camp that he oversaw and a domestic dispute with his ex-wife to which law enforcement had to respond.

Yet, he somehow still managed to overtake his opponent, Kelly Loeffler.