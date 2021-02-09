House Dems Backing $15 Minimum Wage Paid Their Own Employees Less 

In efforts to compensate Americans for locking them up all year, some House Democrats are still planning to include raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour in the COVID relief stimulus package.

But, ironically enough, a number of them have been accused of paying their employees less than that.

Some may call that the definition of hypocrisy.

Joe Biden included a provision in the proposed $1.9 trillion economic recovery package that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, though it may not make it to the final version of the bill, BizPacReview reports.

Some democrats in the House still plan to include it in their final version, regardless of whether or not it will survive. Some of the supporters include Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Susan Wild (D-PA), Chris Pappas (D-NH), and Sharice Davids (D-KS).

According to the New York Post, however, job listings that date back to 2018 show that open employee positions for the lawmakers have been offered below the minimum wage they claim to want.

The open positions were found on a server for campaign job listings.

In March of 2018, Wild’s office was looking for full-time campaign fellows. The ad described the position as “an intense 8-week program designed for college students and recent college grads.”

The pay: $500 a month or college credit.

In September of 2018, Malinowksi’s team posted a similar listing for a communications fellow. Duties included “staffing the candidate at events on work days and potentially over the weekend.”

The pay: a $500 monthly stipend.

Also in 2018, Davids was looking for a campaign fellow, offering $1,500 to $2,500 a month.

For the four-week experience, candidates would make anywhere from $9.38 an hour to as much as $15.63 an hour, depending on their qualifications, per the New York Post.

On top of his career in politics, Pappas owns a restaurant in New Hampshire called the Puritan Backroom. Interestingly enough, job listings at the restaurant appear to offer $12.50 an hour, despite Pappas relentlessly supporting the minimum wage increase.

Perhaps this is yet another example of the team-left motto: do as I say, not as I do.