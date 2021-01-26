MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Permanently Banned from Twitter

Big Tech’s censorship of conservatives is quite literally a game of follow the leader, or a severe case of the domino effect. One by one, platforms started flagging tweets, then temporarily suspending accounts then simply removing users for good.

It started out with Donald Trump’s Twitter ban, then the idea spread like wildfire, conservatives taking the heat – or the boot.

In the newest case, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has been permanently suspended from Twitter.

The dissident, a staunch Trump supporter, has been the subject of much controversy over the last several weeks. He announced last week that several major retailers – including Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s and Wayfair – dropped his brand after he was photographed leaving the White House during Trump’s final days.

For years, MyPillow commercials have circulated on Fox News, grabbing the attention of conservatives – and even Trump. Lindell has since cultivated a friendship with the former president, supporting him until it literally got him banned by Big Tech. This is just one of many examples of conservative figures being “cancelled” in a society where team right ideas are the minority.

Monday night, Twitter users noticed that the @RealMikeLindell account was coming up suspended.

Twitter confirmed to Reuters that Lindell has been removed from the platform for repeated violations of its policy against election misinformation:

“Twitter Inc has permanently suspended the account of MyPillow chief Mike Lindell for repeated violations of the company’s policy on election misinformation, the social media firm said late on Monday. Lindell used his personal Twitter account, which had nearly half a million followers before being suspended, and the company’s account to spread unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.”

He is also facing potential litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for claiming that their voting machines played a role in alleged election fraud, the Associated Press reports.

But, upon hearing of the threat, Lindell told the New York Times: “I would really welcome them to sue me because I have all the evidence against them.”