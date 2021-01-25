Biden v. America: $4B for Central America While Struggling Americans Await COVID Stimulus

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are still waiting on promised coronavirus relief, including stimulus checks, from the federal government.

But, instead of working to quickly get aid to the American people, Joe Biden is instead dishing out $4 billion to Central American countries for development.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Saturday that Biden told him the U.S. would send $4 billion to help development in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, all nations whose struggles have caused mass migration through Mexico.

López Obrador, who spoke to Biden over the phone on Friday, said the two discussed immigration and the need to address the root causes of why people migrate.

Biden’s immigration policy is starkly different than that of Donald Trump. On day one, Biden signed an executive order to stop construction of the border wall, which will ultimately encourage migrants to cross the border.

Even with the new generous gift from Biden aimed to improve living conditions in these countries, migrants will likely make their way to America simply because they now can.

On the homefront, many Americans have not yet received their $600 stimulus checks that were approved as part of the $900 billion relief package passed in December, Fox News reports.

Biden has been pushing a third relief package that would include $1,400 checks for individuals with a grand total of $1.9 trillion, which raised concerns among House officials.

The package includes $20 billion to accelerate vaccine distribution, a $15-an-hour minimum wage increase, an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits through the end of September, a one-time $1,400 stimulus check, a temporary expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit and $350 billion in new funding for state and local governments, according to Fox News.