Trump’s 1776 Commission calls for national unity around America’s core values: equality, liberty, justice

President Trump’s 1776 Commission, created to support and inform “patriotic education,” released a report Monday, achieving its task to revisit the nation’s founding history in efforts to reunite Americans around its founding principles.

“Neither America nor any other nation has perfectly lived up to the universal truths of equality, liberty, justice and government by consent,” the report reads, following a dive into the principles and ideals laid out in our Constitution. “But no nation before America has ever dared state those truths as the formal basis for its politics, and none has strived harder, or done more, to achieve them.”

The report explores challenges to America’s founding principles; some are historic, such as slavery – which is incompatible with the idea that “all men are created equal;” others are more contemporary, such as progressivism, which holds that the Constitution should constantly evolve; fascist and communist movements seeking a totalitarian government with no respect for individual rights; and modern identity politics favoring a system of explicit group privilege in the name of “social justice,” the Epoch Times reports.

“The arguments, tactics and names of these movements have changed, and the magnitude of the challenge has varied, yet they are all united by adherence to the same falsehood – that people do not have equal worth and equal rights,” the report reads.

The report goes on to urge the dangers of modern political movements abandoning America’s founding principles.

“Great reforms – like abolition, women’s suffrage, anti-Communism, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Pro-Life Movement – have often come forward that improve our dedication to the principles of the Declaration of Independence under the Constitution,” the report continues.

The report calls for a “national renewal” of education on the founding principles of our great nation, and the character necessary to live those principles to the fullest; according to the authors, a patriotic education does not mean ignoring the faults in the nation’s past, rather learning the history with reverence and love.

But, the American education system is doing the exact opposite. Third graders in California are being taught how to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities in order to understand “power and privilege and instructed to rank themselves in these terms.

American colleges and universities, especially, have become “hotbeds of anti-Americanism, libel and censorship” with intent to “manipulate opinions more than educate minds.”

The report blasts historian Howard Zinn and the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project for clouding students’ vision when it comes to humanity and goodness in America’s historical figures and promoting a distorted view of American history.

“Historical revisionism that tramples honest scholarship and historical truth, shames Americans by highlighting only the sins of their ancestors, and teaches claims of systemic racism that can only be eliminated by more descrimination, is an ideology intended to manipulate opinions more than educate minds,” the report reads.

The report argues that schools “should reject any curriculum that promotes one-sided partisan opinions, activist propaganda, or factional ideologies that demean America’s heritage, dishonor our heroes, or deny our principles.”

“Above all, we must stand up to the petty tyrants in every sphere who demand that we speak only of America’s sins while denying her greatness,” it continues. “At home, in school, at the workplace, and in the world, it is the people – and only the people – who have the power to stand up for America and defend our way of life.”

Human Events contributor and national thought leader Charlie Kirk serves as one of the 18 members of the Commission, along with Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant; Silicon Valley CEO and Trump fundraiser Scott McNealy; Brooke Rollins, Trump’s domestic policy adviser; Mike Gonzalez, a Heritage Foundation senior fellow, and several others.

Despite the report promoting “America first” principles, the mainstream media is ripping it to shreds.

Here are some of the headlines:

“Trump’s ‘1776 report’ defends America’s founding on the basis of slavery and blasts progressivism” – New York Times

“‘A hack job,’ ‘outright lies’: Trump commission’s ‘1776 Report’ outrages historians” – Washington Post

“Trump’s 1776 Commission defends nation;s founding, compares progressivism to racism” – The Hill

“Trump Administration’s ‘1776 Report’ Justifies Slavery, Three-Fifths Compromise” – Huff Post

But that’s not what it was. It was a call to unite; a call to promote the values of our nation; a call to never forget history so that it doesn’t repeat.

It is no secret that the left-wing media conglomerate has found itself serving as an arm of the democratic party; perhaps they wanted one last twist of the narrative before their chosen candidate takes office.