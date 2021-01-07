Woman Shot and Killed in Capitol was “Great Patriot,” 14-Year Armed Services Veteran 

So much was sacrificed in the Capitol riot on Wednesday – safety, security, pride and even life itself.

The woman who was shot and killed inside the Capitol building has been identified as Ashli Babbit: a wife, a friend, a daughter and a 14-year air-force veteran.

A San Diego native, Babbit travelled to Washington D.C. to show her support for President Trump.

Babbit’s husband identified her as a great patriot and 14-year veteran who served four tours with the U.S. Air Force, and was a high level security officer throughout the duration of her service, according to KUSI News in San Diego.

Her husband was not present at the riot.

“I really don’t know why she decided to do this,” Babbit’s mother-in-law told Fox 5 D.C.

Graphic videos posted on social media show the moment the shot was fired by a U.S. Capitol Police officer and Babbit collapsing to the ground. Later footage shows paramedics wheeling her out of the building on a stretcher, applying pressure to the wound.

Babbit was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.