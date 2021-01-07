OBAMA’S THIRD TERM? Biden Nominates Merrick Garland as Attorney General

After weeks of waiting and speculating, Joe Biden formally announced Thursday that he will nominate Judge Merrick Garland as his Attorney General.

“Our first-rate nominees to lead the Justice Department are eminently qualified, embody character and judgement that is beyond reproach, and have devoted their careers to serving the American people with honor and integrity,” Biden said in a statement. “They will restore the independence of the Department so it serves the interests of the people not a presidency, rebuild public trust in the rule of law, and work tirelessly to ensure a more fair and equitable justice system.”

“They are among the most accomplished legal minds in our country who also reflect the best of America’s full range of talents and background,” he added. “I am honored they accepted this call to serve at such a critical time in our nation’s history.”

Garland, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, gained national recognition in 2016 when President Obama named him to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

But, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that because it was so close to the 2016 presidential election, the new Supreme Court Justice should be chosen by the next president: Donald J. Trump.

Joe Biden’s nominees are replete with former Obama administration officials; his Garland nomination serves as a direct confirmation that a Biden administration will be the equivalent to a third term of Barack Obama.

Biden nominated John Kerry, secretary of state under Obama, as “climate czar.” During his time with Obama, Kerry negotiated the Iran Nuclear Deal and the Paris Climate Agreement, both of which President Trump declared the worst deals in history.

Both are considered to be parts of Obama’s legacy, which Biden will restore by rejoining.

Obama won’t be taking the oath of office again, as presidents in the United States can only serve two terms.

But, there is no need for an oath. Joe Biden is standing in for him.

Joe Biden is, undoubtedly, Barack Obama’s third term.