Human Events Announces Addition of Jeff Webb as its new Co-Publisher and Sr. News Editor

(Washington, DC) – Today, Human Events, a digital publishing platform owned by Parallel Media, announced the addition of Varsity Brands founder, and successful entrepreneur, Jeff Webb, as its new Co-Publisher and Sr. News Editor. Webb and his team will take on the responsibility of building a daily news platform alongside the publication’s already established opinion page.

“I am thrilled to have someone of Jeff Webb’s proven business capability join me in shaping and building the Human Events brand,” Parallel Media principal Will Chamberlain said. “Jeff is one of America’s premiere entrepreneurs and is a remarkable visionary and leader. He and his team have a track record of building successful enterprises that make a difference in people’s lives. I am confident he will help us do that here at Human Events.”

Human Events as a publication dates back to 1944 when it was originally founded by a group headed by a former editor of the Washington Post. It is best known for being Ronald Reagan’s “favorite magazine.”

Human Events was acquired in 2019 by Chamberlain, a Georgetown educated attorney and conservative political pundit. Chamberlain has cultivated a significant following on social media where his views and analysis can be found daily. He also hosts a weekly show on Periscope.

“I am excited by the opportunity to join forces with a brand as well respected as is Human Events and to work side by side with someone of Will Chamberlain’s energy and integrity,” Webb said. “We look forward to bringing the truth to the American people.”

Plans for the combined operation include a free daily news & opinion e-letter to which readers can subscribe and an enhanced paid membership offering that will provide for member forums and events, along with other “members-only” perks.

Webb and Chamberlain also plan to make themselves available to subscribers with a live interactive weekly program.

Jeff Webb founded and built Varsity, the leading provider of sports uniforms, equipment, and tournaments for America’s schools. He is best known for popularizing the sport of cheerleading on a global scale. He is a philanthropist whose efforts include spearheading a partnership between the International Cheer Union and International Special Olympics to benefit special needs athletes throughout the world.

Over the past two years Webb has become increasingly outspoken in the areas of politics and public policy and has been both a frequent media guest and has published thoughtful opinion pieces on a variety of important issues.

Will Chamberlain is a lawyer and the publisher of Human Events. Previously, Will worked as an attorney at the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Class Action Fairness in Washington, DC. Before that, he practiced complex commercial litigation at Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart & Sullivan LLP in Los Angeles, CA. Will graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 2015 and is an active member of the State Bar of California and the District of Columbia Bar.