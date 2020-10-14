Charlie Kirk’s Message to Trump Campaign: Forget Biden, It’s Harris You Need to Defeat!

Turning Point USA founder, and political thought-leader Charlie Kirk made some waves earlier today on his nationally syndicated radio show when he offered a piece of advice to President Trump’s campaign team:

Ignore Biden. Stop running against him and start running against a Kamala Harris Presidency.

According to Kirk, attempts to attack the Vice President from a series of different angles have simply been ineffective. While the Trump core constituency may have strong feelings about Biden, the average voter does not. Ms. Harris, on the other hand, does not enjoy the same sort of popularity, or even indifference, as does Biden.

“The Trump campaign has to start referring to things that will happen under a Harris Administration,” Kirk contends. For the last 20 days of the campaign, he suggests a message that says “the Harris Administration will take your guns away. The Harris administration will pack the court. The Harris administration will get rid of the electoral college.”

Kirk went so far as to suggest that the “President should do an entire campaign rally and never even mention Biden’s name.”

Kirk cited recent poll numbers that show Biden with an 18.7 percentage point lead over the President in terms of popularity. He contends that Ms. Harris does not enjoy the same sort of high approval ratings, especially among undecided voters in swing states.

He also referenced what he and his team members are hearing anecdotally on the ground when they talk to voters as part of door-to-door canvassing.

Students for Trump is an offshoot of Turning Point Action and its members have been meeting with voters nationwide.

“Harris is not popular with the Democrat base,” Kirk said. He argues that she is liked by donors because of her slick sort of style, but her former job as a prosecutor does not endear her to the more radical elements within the Democrat Party.

Kirk says that during the 2016 election he frequently saw yard signs, usually handmade, that were negative regarding Hillary Clinton. “I saw signs everywhere that said, ‘Hillary for Prison,” Kirk says. “I do not see that kind of anti-Biden sentiment today as I travel around the country.”

Kirk made the remarks in the context of discussing the latest piece of what should be bombshell news indicating that apparently Joe Biden lied when he said he had no involvement with his son, Hunter, and his business dealings with the Ukraine-based energy firm Burisma. A recent New York Post investigative story using emails from Hunter Biden’s hard drive revealed that in 2015 then V.P. Biden, along with Hunter, met with Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the Board of Burisma.

Confirmation of that meeting came in the form of a thank-you email sent by Pozharskyi to Hunter which The Post quoted as saying “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

The Vice President himself has previously admitted that he pressured the Ukrainian government to halt its investigations into Burisma, a company for which Hunter sat on the Board of Directors. Further evidence of the VP’s strong-arming of Ukraine surfaced earlier this year with the release of phone recordings by an Ukrainian lawmaker.

Kirk argued that despite repeated allegations and confirmation of the Vice President’s corruption, and also despite clear indications that his mental acuity is not what it should be, the American people continue to ignore the news evidenced by their increasing support for Biden’s candidacy.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and in the middle of such a crisis people are inclined to feel sympathy.” Kirk implies that Biden’s decreased mental state might be something of a positive for him as some voters, especially elderly ones, might start to see him as a sort of tragic figure and feel personally sorry for him.

“Joe Biden isn’t really going to be President. He might get sworn in, but there will be a hidden power structure calling the shots.” Kirk adds that he feels Biden may not even finish his term should he be elected. That means, he says, that people need to be confronted with the reality of a Harris administration and what it would mean to their future.