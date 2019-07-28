Jessica Yaniv’s Troubling History Goes Beyond Forced Genital Waxing

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

After a Canadian transgender woman made headlines last week for attempting to use the law to force female aestheticians to wax her male genitalia, additional disturbing details continue to surface. These include explicit conversations with minors about their menstrual cycles, an attempt to share child pornography, and weaponized lawsuits against beauty pageants.

STATE ENFORCED SEXUAL ASSAULT.

Public attention first turned to Jessica Yaniv after she filed complaints with British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal, accusing 15 waxing professionals of “transphobia” for refusing to wax her male genitalia.

Yaniv denied the accusations and claimed that the screenshots and statements provided by alleged victims were all fabricated by anti-LGBTQ activists.

The tribunal is currently reviewing these cases and deciding whether female wax specialists should be forced by law to handle male genitalia. Although the government has not yet decided whether it will side with Yaniv, some of these business owners are already being forced to shut down as a result of the complaints.

Ironically enough, Yaniv recently tweeted her disgust at having to view male genitalia without consenting to do so. Apparently, she believes this to be different than forcing a waxing professional to handle hers.

After the controversy began to spark conversation, Yaniv publicly doubled down on her position that refusal to preform Brazilian wax services on male genitalia is discrimination against transgender individuals. That now seems unwise: during a live appearance on Infowars’ Alex Jones show, Jones confronted Yaniv with evidence of her engaged in inappropriate conversations with underage girls. Yaniv denied the accusations and claimed that the screenshots and statements provided by alleged victims were all fabricated by anti-LGBTQ activists.

THE ACCUSATIONS.

The various accusations against Yaniv include an account from a young woman named Jessica Rumpel, who furnished extensive evidence that Yaniv repeatedly engaged her in inappropriate and abusive sexual conversations online while she was between the ages of 14 and 15.

In an exclusive interview with Canadian outlet The Post Millennial, Rumpel explained that even though her initial online interaction with Yaniv was disturbing and uncomfortable, Yaniv manipulated her into maintaining contact with her by claiming to suffer from folliculitis and depression.

“Yaniv always told me he uses pads and wants to go into the ladies bathroom. He asked me how to go into the ladies bathroom without being caught, and then how to be in the bathroom if there’s a lot of women or girls.”

“I always wanted to be there for anyone who was suffering. Anyone who needed someone to listen to them,” explained Rumpel, but she says her conversations with Yaniv were often completely inappropriate. At the time, Yaniv did not identify as transgender. The young girl believed Yaniv to simply be a strange man who fetishized periods, women’s bathrooms, and women’s clothing.

“Yaniv always told me he uses pads and wants to go into the ladies bathroom. He asked me how to go into the ladies bathroom without being caught, and then how to be in the bathroom if there’s a lot of women or girls.” she said, “He even asked me what stall to go in.”

One screenshot provided by Rumpel reveals that Yaniv sent her a picture modeling “girl jeans,” asking her if she thought it was “weird,” and attempting to solicit compliments from her. Others show Yaniv making overtly sexual comments to Rumpel, including statements like “I can’t wait till u turn 16.” At one point Yaniv asks Rumpel to send photos of her used tampons.

Rumpel says that Yaniv would often send her sexual voice messages using an Elmo voice. Rumpel’s interview points to a specific audio clip where Yaniv can be heard saying obscene things about Rumpel’s body and suggesting they engage in intercourse.

Shortly after her interview with The Post Millennial, Rumpel filed a child exploitation report with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Other individuals have since come forward with similar, and even more disturbing accusations. A young woman named Ashley Smith claims that Yaniv lured her into communication by presenting as a manager for a teen pop group of which Smith was a fan.

One screenshot provided by Smith shows Yaniv asking Smith if she wants to see some “kid porn,” that Yaniv supposedly accidentally clicked on. “Wanna see?” Yaniv asked.

“[Yaniv] was really strategic. They knew that fans of this band would jump on any opportunity to try and meet them or get close with them. That’s exactly what I wanted.” smith told The Post Millennial “Yaniv had me wrapped around their finger.”

Smith says Yaniv manipulated her into cyberbullying another fan of the band, a young girl from Paris named Louise Nussac. Yaniv then facilitated and encouraged ongoing drama and cyberbullying between the two.

Smith’s account of her relationship with Yaniv is similar to Rumpel’s, with screenshots showing Yaniv inquiring about menstruation, how to ask young girls for feminine hygiene products, and whether or not it would be acceptable to stand around outside women’s bathrooms soliciting pads and tampons.

One screenshot provided by Smith shows Yaniv asking Smith if she wants to see some “kid porn,” that Yaniv supposedly accidentally clicked on. “Wanna see?” Yaniv asked.

Another reveals Yaniv telling Smith “If you were two years older…I’d…you know…with you.” Yaniv later asks her if she would “date a guy that wore pads.”

Smith has said that she plans on filing a formal police report against Yaniv this week.

PLENTY MORE WHERE THAT CAME FROM.

The current waxing stunt is just one of many Yaniv has tried to pull over the years. Yaniv is no stranger to filing complaints with various tribunals. One 2018 blog post points out that a quick scrape of Yaniv’s Twitter account for the word “complaint,” reveals a plethora of frivolous grievances to various companies including an “abusive” hotel and “argumentative” Vistaprint employees.

Earlier this year, Yaniv filed suit against a Canadian beauty pageant for its “humiliating” policy of only allowing biological females to compete. Before that case has even been resolved, Yaniv has now launched a GoFundMe page to fund a run for yet another Canadian beauty pageant.

Yaniv has also received backlash for petitioning her town of Langley British Columbia to allow “LGBTQ2S+” organizations to host “topless” swim parties at community pools for children as young as 12. The petition requested that only “LGBTQ2S+” individuals be allowed at these events and that “parents and caretakers will be prohibited from attending these events as it’s considered safe and inclusive.”

Yaniv’s fifteen minutes of infamy are far from over, as more details continue to surface about her character and background. It’s time that Canadian authorities take these allegations against Yaniv seriously.

Celine Ryan is an American journalist who reports on politics, culture, and the state of higher education.