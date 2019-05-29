Kassam on Laura Ingraham: ‘Biden is a Disgrace’ for Attacking ‘Naked Nationalism’

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

“This man is a disgrace,” Raheem Kassam told Laura Ingraham on Fox News on Tuesday night, launching into a tirade against Democrat 2020 Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Ten years ago he used to go on television saying we need to close the border we’ve got a border crisis. Ten years ago he went on television and talked about learning English.” Kassam continued: “It’s a complete falsehood of populism he’s painting – this isn’t anti anyone, this is pro-people.”

The Global Editor-in-Chief of Human Events and former senior advisor to Nigel Farage appeared on the Ingraham Angle to discuss the nationalist, populist movements in Europe dominating the EU Parliamentary elections.

Kassam described the recent election as “a big stonking victory for everybody who doesn’t like big government and everybody who wants to stop the centralization of power to Brussels.” He further explained, “This was a people’s election of the highest order.”

"This was a people's election of the highest order." – Raheem Kassam

Kassam went on to discuss his former boss Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party and their historic win: “The Brexit Party won – and it won big. This means that whoever comes in to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister in Britain has to take Britain out of the European Union or there will be hell to pay.”

In the EU elections both left and right-wing parties gained seats. The common trench was not where on the political spectrum the parties fell, but their nationalist, populist, anti-establishment beliefs.

In the EU elections both left and right-wing parties gained seats. The common trench was not where on the political spectrum the parties fell, but their nationalist, populist, anti-establishment beliefs.

As Kassam told Charles Payne on Fox Business yesterday, "They all come around to despising centralized control in Brussels, despising that the nation-state is no longer sovereign". He furthered: "[it is] no longer left versus right in Europe, but it's the haves versus the have-nots."