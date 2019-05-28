Connect with us
President Trump via The White House. Public Domain.

U.S. POLITICS

It Turns Out Rain Really DID Stop Trump Attending the WWI Memorial in France Last Year.

The Left made fun of Trump for not going to a WWI memorial. As usual, they were wrong.

on

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Department of the Navy has confirmed President Trump’s take on an event in 2018 that brought no small amount of ridicule to the U.S. President after he took a rain-check on a visit to a World War I memorial in France on the war’s 100th anniversary.

BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold published documents from the Department of the Navy confirming President Trump’s version of the event that earned him widespread ridicule from the political left and the establishment media.

In both Trump’s version of the events as well as the FOIA documents, the President was unable to attend the memorial service because his transport was canceled by the Navy due to low visibility, not because Trump was afraid of getting his suit wet, nor as a snub to the commemorations or the host nation: France.

At the time, the U.S. Commander in Chief faced mockery from the likes of Ben Rhodes, the now disgraced, former presidential staffer:

The prevailing narrative, bolstered by popular blue checkmarks on Twitter, was that the President couldn’t take a bit of rain. Some even suggested that he was too stupid to work an umbrella.

Others compared Trump’s actions to those of Democrat presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar, who stood in the snow while giving a speech.

The difference is, the documents show President Trump didn’t make the call as to whether or not he was able to attend the WWI wreath laying ceremony which took place in Belleau in Northern France.

The documents released by the U.S. Navy state clearly, after a weather assessment: “Wx will not support today’s mission,” ruling out the planned portion of the trip back in November 2018.

Even the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, a known progressive-leftist member of Britain’s Conservative Party, attacked the U.S. President at the time.

Sir Nicholas Soames wrote: “They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen”.

A few months later, Sir Nicholas was spotted checking into the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

At the time, the President took to Twitter to dispute the claims against him. He stated he insisted on the visit by traveling via motorcade, but had his request denied by the Secret Service.

The White House stated that the memorial was “canceled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” which prevented Trump from taking his helicopter to the location.

He wasn’t lying.

Ian Miles Cheong is the managing editor of Human Events

