It Turns Out Rain Really DID Stop Trump Attending the WWI Memorial in France Last Year.

The Left made fun of Trump for not going to a WWI memorial. As usual, they were wrong.

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Department of the Navy has confirmed President Trump’s take on an event in 2018 that brought no small amount of ridicule to the U.S. President after he took a rain-check on a visit to a World War I memorial in France on the war’s 100th anniversary.

BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold published documents from the Department of the Navy confirming President Trump’s version of the event that earned him widespread ridicule from the political left and the establishment media.

In both Trump’s version of the events as well as the FOIA documents, the President was unable to attend the memorial service because his transport was canceled by the Navy due to low visibility, not because Trump was afraid of getting his suit wet, nor as a snub to the commemorations or the host nation: France.

NEW via my #FOIA from Dept of the Navy. Remember last November when WH said Trump could not attend WW1 memorial at US cemetery in France due to rain? Well, his transport really was canceled by the Navy due to rain. Emails pic.twitter.com/pkkKwsX2Bs — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) May 28, 2019

At the time, the U.S. Commander in Chief faced mockery from the likes of Ben Rhodes, the now disgraced, former presidential staffer:

I helped plan all of President Obama’s trips for 8 years. There is always a rain option. Always. https://t.co/exZNlONQOp — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 10, 2018

The prevailing narrative, bolstered by popular blue checkmarks on Twitter, was that the President couldn’t take a bit of rain. Some even suggested that he was too stupid to work an umbrella.

Did Trump cancel visit to American Cemetery in France because of rain? Still can’t figure out how to work an umbrella? WTF? — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) November 10, 2018

Others compared Trump’s actions to those of Democrat presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar, who stood in the snow while giving a speech.

Remember when Trump chose not to go to a Military ceremony because of rain in Paris. https://t.co/cnUX4JLfVh — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 11, 2019

The difference is, the documents show President Trump didn’t make the call as to whether or not he was able to attend the WWI wreath laying ceremony which took place in Belleau in Northern France.

The documents released by the U.S. Navy state clearly, after a weather assessment: “Wx will not support today’s mission,” ruling out the planned portion of the trip back in November 2018.

Even the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, a known progressive-leftist member of Britain’s Conservative Party, attacked the U.S. President at the time.

Sir Nicholas Soames wrote: “They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen”.

A few months later, Sir Nicholas was spotted checking into the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen #hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) November 10, 2018

At the time, the President took to Twitter to dispute the claims against him. He stated he insisted on the visit by traveling via motorcade, but had his request denied by the Secret Service.

By the way, when the helicopter couldn’t fly to the first cemetery in France because of almost zero visibility, I suggested driving. Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown. Speech next day at American Cemetery in pouring rain! Little reported-Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The White House stated that the memorial was “canceled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” which prevented Trump from taking his helicopter to the location.

He wasn’t lying.

Ian Miles Cheong is the managing editor of Human Events