Farage: ‘No No to BoJo’.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage is attempting to force a real fight within the Conservative Party rather than allowing them to crown Boris Johnson as they did with Theresa May.

Brexit Party leader and arguably once again the most influential political figure in Britain Nigel Farage has warned today that Conservative Party favorite Boris Johnson cannot be trusted with the leadership of the party and therefore the premiership of the nation.

Johnson, who is leading the Conservative Party would-be leadership pack, has also previously had praise lavished upon him by President Donald Trump, who is also close to Farage.

But Johnson has not always felt as warmly about the U.S. President in return.

Speaking in 2015, then Mayor of London offered a stinging rebuke to then candidate Trump over the latter’s comments about London areas “that are so radicalised that police are afraid for their own lives”.

Speaking at the time, Johnson hurled insults at the would-be President. He said: “Donald Trump’s ill-informed comments are complete and utter nonsense.

“As a city where more than 300 languages are spoken, London has a proud history of tolerance and diversity and to suggest there are areas where police officers cannot go because of radicalisation is simply ridiculous.

“I would welcome the opportunity to show Mr Trump first hand some of the excellent work our police officers do every day in local neighbourhoods throughout our city.

“Crime has been falling steadily in both London and New York – and the only reason I wouldn’t go to some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump.”

Soon after, Johnson – aka ‘BoJo’ – did a political 180, leaning into the Brexit campaign, joining up a parallel organization to that of Nigel Farage and his then UK Independence Party.

But even so Johnson has been unreliable.

He is known to have written two articles for Britain’s national newspapers: one urging the country to vote leave, and the other urging them to vote to remain in the European Union.

His current girlfriend – Carrie Symonds – is a left-liberal obsessed with social justice causes, and who starred in some strange, satanic, occult performances in college.

Writing in the Sunday Express newspaper today, Farage urges people, especially the Conservative Party, to look twice at Johnson:

“Last November, Boris denounced May’s non-withdrawal deal as ‘about as bad as it could possibly be’ and warned it would reduce the UK to a ‘vassal state’.

“That was what many of us wanted to hear.

“Yet when it came to walking the walk, a few months later Boris strolled through the division lobby and voted for Mrs May’s vassalage deal.

“Never mind turkeys voting for Christmas, this was more like Spartacus voting for slavery.

“Now Boris pledges that the UK will definitely leave the EU on October 31, ‘Brexit deal or no deal’. But why should we trust him to keep his word?

“Why should we believe that a parliament packed with two-faced hypocrites and political cardsharps will suddenly turn into a paragon of honesty when the clocks strike midnight on October 31?”

Johnson also drew a cacophony of boos and jeers at the big Brexit Party rally in London on the Tuesday evening before the European Parliamentary elections in Britain.

At this point, the favorite appears to be Boris Johnson, the former mayor of London.

But Johnson – when mentioned at the Brexit Party’s big rally in London on Tuesday – was booed, not cheered.

Right-leaning and eurosceptic voters in the United Kingdom know him as a liberal who was a pretty poor mayor, and who has been deeply unreliable on all matters conservative.

As Fraser Nelson wrote in the Telegraph: “The truth about Boris Johnson is that he’s a pro-immigration social liberal who fits comfortably in the one-nation Tory tradition.”

And Johnson was also known for having no strong feelings either way on the referendum result. He simply hitched his wagon to the best side for his own prime ministerial aspirations: Leave.

In bringing this to people’s attention now, Farage both sews discord within the Conservative Party ahead of its leadership campaign, and sets himself up as the kingmaker of the piece.

If the Conservative Parliamentary Party chooses Boris, Gove, or any of the other majority of centrist neoliberals, they can kiss a majority in the House of Commons good bye for good.

Raheem Kassam is the Editor in Chief of Human Events.