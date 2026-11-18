Reporting live from Shenzhen, China, Jack Posobiec spoke in Wednesday’s edition of Human Events Daily on the high-stakes meeting that will take place between presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin.

“We're here in Shenzhen, China, and we're here to break it all down for you. This historic trip, President Trump arriving here for the Shenzhen showdown, which will take place in about 12 hours' time,” said Posobiec, who is traveling with the White House press corps and the President.

“Now we saw, of course, the president landed at the Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen just a few hours ago. I was there on the scene on the tarmac filming this. My video that you can see here of Xi Jinping arriving. The Chinese youth chanting to him,” in Chinese, “’welcome, welcome, warmly welcome’ over and over.”

“This was an incredible and unprecedented arrival and welcoming of President Trump, one Xi Jinping rarely does. One you rarely see out of China, where he met the president on the tarmac. They warmly embraced and then, of course, headed over to the APEC dinner, where, of course, President Trump and Xi Jinping met with Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, who was already here.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the stakes could not be higher. The big three are meeting since the first time since Yalta. This is the new big three of the 21st century.”

He said the meeting comes as Americans are raising questions about the numerous tech outages that have taken place over the past week.

“Questions about whether this is a cyber attack. Questions about fifth-generation warfare, and this is the fifth-generation warfare that we, of course, have been warning about for years, and whether or not we can put the finger on any of America's adversaries, many people sitting at home asking questions, asking what can be done with all that. That is why we are here to get to the bottom, to tell you the truth of what's happening here on the ground.”

He said that Elon Musk is also present as part of President Trump’s group, “which comes amidst the backdrop of the ouster of Jensen Huang.”

“Perhaps the U.S. government can bring Jensen Huang back in for some consultations on what's going on in the cybersecurity space. Many people, of course, pushing for Jensen to come back. Others saying that this was a complete smear job by the mainstream media, working with the Chinese Communist Party to push him out.”

“Again, folks. The stakes couldn't be higher. The new nuclear weapons of the information age, AI, semiconductors, it's all on the table.”