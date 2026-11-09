Suspect with 'desire to destroy' crushes, burns relic of Saint Nicholas at French Basilica

With just under two months to go until Christmas, the bones of the saint who inspired Santa Claus have been stolen from a basilica in France, with the suspect allegedly burning and crushing them.

The incident took place at the Basilica of Saint-Nicolas-de-Port in northeast France on November 2. Priests at the basilica reported that a reliquary containing bone fragments attributed to Saint Nicholas had been stolen.

Per the Daily Mail, police arrested a suspect, who reportedly admitted to doing the act out of a “desire to destroy” the relic, claiming he viewed the devotion to the bones as a form of idol worship. The suspect has not been named.

Priests with the Saint Nicholas in Lorraine Parish said, “The police investigation made it possible to identify and arrest the perpetrator. He admitted having broken the display case, then burned and crushed the relic.” The statement added, “Beyond the heritage value of this object, what touches us today is, above all, a profound attack on our history, our faith and the devotion of generations of pilgrims.”

The Association Connaissance et Renaissance de la Basilique, a group dedicated to preserving the building, said that the basilica’s main relic, which is housed in an arm-shaped reliquary, remains in its treasury. The relic that had been destroyed had been installed in the patronal chapel in the early 2000s.

The incident came just over a month before the basilica undertakes its annual torchlight procession on December 5, the evening before the Feast of Saint Nicholas.

Saint Nicholas, who lived between 270 and 343 AD, is the inspiration behind Santa Claus. He is famous for inheriting money and giving it to the poor, and for the story of giving three girls bags of gold to save them from a live of prostitution.

Saint-Nicolas-de-Port has been a focal point for the saint's followers for nearly 1,000 years. Pilgrims flocked to the town when the relic arrived in the 11th century, among those who came to pray over the centuries that followed being Joan of Arc.

Per the Brussels Signal, the incident is the latest in a string of thefts, vandalism, and attacks on Christian heritage sites across France. The French Interior Ministry recorded 848 anti-Christian acts in 2025, up 9 percent from 2024.