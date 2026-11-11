Pro-Palestinian agitators pelt 'Genocide Joe' Biden with objects at Dublin event honoring son Hunter

Former U.S. President Joe and Jill Biden were surrounded by a mob of dozens of pro-Palestinian activists and pelted with objects during a trip to Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.

The Bidens, who were unannounced, were attending an event at Trinity College in Dublin where their son Hunter received a Gold Medal for his "Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse," for his advocacy of addiction and recovery and his comments on American politics and media.

As they were leaving the event and being escorted back to their vehicle, demonstrators waving Palestinian flags, began throwing what appeared to be cartons of milk, according to the New York Post. The demonstrators shouted, "blood on your hands," and "Genocide Joe." Aides were seen blocking an object with an umbrella and police tackled at least one enraged activist.

One protestor was heard saying, "We are not complicit in genocide. Joe Biden is not welcome on campus. As an explicitly pro-Palestinian campus, it is shameful that this man was invited here. We condemn his presence," according to Ynetnews.

The Irish Gardai arrested at least two people. Former President Biden, who is of Irish descent, appeared to be frail and was seen to be moving slowly. He has recently announced that his cancer has become worse.

On Sunday, Biden said that he will only be able to make limited appearances for his upcoming memoir due to his ongoing health issues.

There has been news recently about the progression of the prostate cancer that Joe Biden, 83, has been fighting. In August, Hunter Biden shared that his father's prostate cancer had spread to his bones and that his current condition was "very painful" and "very debilitating."

Jill Biden, in a recent Get Real podcast with Jim Weiss, said that "Covid vaccines saved the world," while discussing her time traveling the country with Dr. Anthony Fauci to "try to get shots in the arms."