About Human Events

Jeff Webb is the Publisher and Senior News Editor of Human Events. He is also the highly acclaimed entrepreneur who founded and built Varsity Spirit, best known for popularizing the sport of cheerleading on a global scale. Varsity’s well-recognized cheerleading competitions, televised on ESPN for decades, make it the network’s longest-running broadcast partner.
Webb started Varsity in his Memphis, Tennessee apartment over forty-years ago when he was 24 years old. He turned an initial investment of $85,000 from family and friends into what became a company with over $2 billion in revenue and more than 6,000 employees. Today, Varsity does business in every US state and in numerous countries around the world.
He is the founder (2004) and current President of the International Cheer Union (ICU), a governing organization that includes 116 member countries and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee. In addition to its commitment to growing cheerleading on a global basis, the ICU is working toward the eventual inclusion of its sport in the Olympic Games. hoping to have cheerleading into an actual Olympic competition category. The ICU also orchestrates the annual ICU World Championships.
In 2019, Webb founded Middle Class Warriors
, a 501(c)4 dedicated to promoting political and economic policies that support the American middle class.
In 2020, Webb published his first book, American Restoration
-Unshackling the Great Middle Class. The book quickly reached Amazon Number One Bestseller status in six separate categories.
Webb has been devoted to philanthropic causes including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He has also spearheaded a partnership between the (ICU) and International Special Olympics (ISO).
He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma where he was an active campus leader. He’s the father of two adult children, Jeffrey and Caroline, and resides in Memphis, Tennessee. He’s an avid outdoorsman and conservationist and is also the proud owner of a grand champion Labrador retriever.