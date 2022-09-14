About Human Events

Jack Posobiec .

Senior Editor

Jack Posobiec is the Senior Editor of Human Events, a political news and analysis outlet founded in 1944. Prior to that, Posobiec served as a Washington DC correspondent at One America News Network. Posobiec is a veteran intelligence officer of the United States Navy with multiple deployments including Guantanamo Bay and East Asia. At Guantanamo Bay, Posobiec served as a HUMINT (human intelligence) analyst in the interrogation cell. In 2014, he joined the Office of Naval Intelligence as an officer at the Kennedy Irregular Warfare Center which provided intelligence to Navy Special Warfare and Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.



Posobiec completed his final deployment in 2016 as the Intelligence Director for Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific – Task Force 75. Task Force 75 provides expeditionary intelligence throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region as directed by 7th Fleet Commander.



Posobiec has written three non-fiction books: Citizens for Trump: The Inside Story of the People’s Movement to Take Back America, all about the 2016 presidential election, 4D Warfare: A Doctrine for a New Generation of Politics, a handbook on political information operations, and Antifa: Inside the Black Bloc, about his investigations infiltrating the Antifa phenomenon in North America and their history. In 2019, Posobiec was awarded a Lincoln Fellowship by the Claremont Institute. Posobiec is also a supporter of Let Them Live, a nonprofit that saves lives from abortion by supporting women in crisis pregnancies. Posobiec’s life was the inspiration for the graphic novel ‘Agent Poso’ by Chuck Dixon and Brett Smith.



After graduating from Temple University, Posobiec spent 2 years living in China working in international business and learning to speak fluent Mandarin Chinese. Originally from the Philadelphia area, Posobiec now resides in Washington, D.C. with his wife Tanya and their two sons.