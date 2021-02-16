Pelosi Unveils 9/11 Style Commission to Investigate Jan. 6

After failing to disclose any information regarding the unrest at the Capitol on January 6 thus far, Nancy Pelosi revealed Monday that the House will establish an independent commission to investigate what really happened.

Despite baseless accusations against President Trump without any evidence of conspiracy, the commission will be similar to the one that studied the devastating 9/11 attacks for 15 months before releasing a whopping 585-page report, according to the Washington Post.

Two days after Trump was acquitted by the Senate in a frivolous and wasteful impeachment trial, Pelosi wrote in a letter to House democrats disclosing that there would soon be legislation to consider forming the commission to “investigate and report” on the attack and interference in election proceedings, as well as an appropriation to beef up security on the Capitol grounds.

“Now, as always, security is the order of the day: the security of our country, the security of our Capitol which is the temple of our democracy, and the security of our Members,” Pelosi said in the letter

Retired Army Gen. Russel Honoré, who Pelosi called on to assess security following the unrest, indicated in a report that there should be increased safety measures, Pelosi said.

“It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened,” she wrote.

She added that Congress must also allocate additional funding “to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.”

“We will be forever grateful to the Capitol Police for their life-saving courage and heroism in securing the Capitol and protecting Members,” she wrote.

The letter came as multiple committees in Congress prepare to schedule hearings, during which they will question the leaders of agencies involved in preparing for and responding to the unrest.

Nancy Pelosi is one of those leaders.

Lawmakers in both parties have spoken out in favor of an independent investigation modeled after that of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, established in 2002 by Congress and President George W. Bush.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who voted to acquit President Trump, said he wants to know more about what congressional leaders knew at the time of the unrest.

“We need a 9/11 Commission to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again,” he said in a Fox News interview.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, who was one of the Beltway Seven that voted to convict Trump, urged that there are many unanswered questions.

“Why was there not more law enforcement, National Guard already mobilized, what was known, who knew it, and when they knew it, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again in the future,” he said in an ABC News interview.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, a democrat House impeachment manager, expressed similar desires.

“Of course, there must be a full commission, an impartial commission, not guided by politics, but filled with people who would stand up to the courage of their conviction, like Dr. Cassidy,” she said in an ABC News interview.