Freshman GOP Rep. Files Articles of Impeachment Against Biden…On Day 1

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is wasting no time when it comes to taking down Joe Biden.

The Georgia freshman representative filed articles of impeachment against Biden Thursday – his first day as president – fulfilling a promise made on social media prior to his inauguration.

“I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden,” she said in a Twitter video. “We will see how this goes.”

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

In a press release, Greene claimed she was basing the impeachment on an abuse of power by Biden beginning during his time as vice president.

“President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies,” she said.

Though Biden has repeatedly denied involving U.S. foreign policy with his son’s work, Greene accused Biden of “enabling bribery” and “blatant nepotism,” Fox News reports.

“Joe Biden abused the power of the Office of the Vice President, enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors, by allowing his son to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept various benefits – including financial compensation – from foreign nationals in exchange for certain favors,” she wrote.

“The evidence of widespread knowledge, corruption, and collusion on behalf of the Biden family with foreign nationals is clear and compelling,” she added.

“President Biden gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. Through blatant nepotism, he enabled his son to influence foreign policy and financially benefit as a result of his role as Vice President. He supported his son engaging in collusion with Chinese Communist party-linked officials. He allowed his son to trade appointments with his father and other high-ranking administration officials in exchange for financial compensation. He permitted his son to take money from Russian oligarchs, including Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.”

My statement on introducing Articles of Impeachment against President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/1mq7QRBbTX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Greene announced that she would bring articles of impeachment against Biden on January 13 via Twitter, shortly after the House’s second impeachment of President Trump.