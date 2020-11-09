Biden’s Democrats Create Enemies List to Punish American Citizens

As Joe Biden soaks in his projected victory, he has made repeated disingenuous calls for unity and made proclamations that the country is “healing.” He is says he wants both sides to come together in harmony. Biden is trying to make people forget that politicians and prominent figures on the left have spent the last four years accusing half of the country of being evil, racist monsters. His supporters, however, are doing the real work on his behalf.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo seemed to outright reject Biden’s calls for unity, saying “you should never forget how we got here.”

In commentary on Biden and Harris’ remarks to the nation, including a call to unite the country, Cuomo said that “people must be remembered for what they did.”

“As I have reported all along and argued, this is a time where people must be remembered for what they did, what they said, what they did not do, and what they failed to say,” Cuomo said. “Even tonight on our own air, people who were given all these pats on the back in the last couple of days for being a fair broker, even though they come from the right, still explaining away Donald Trump’s position towards our democracy as, ‘Well, that’s the way he is.’”

“No, there is good, and there is bad, and there is right, and there is wrong. Not everything is subjective,” Cuomo continued. “And just because somebody decides to do what is wrong doesn’t mean it’s a personal style choice. That’s about how you match a tie and a handkerchief, not about how you decide to discuss Muslims or our democracy. And people have to remember how people acted during this time, what they said in the media, in the GOP, and yes, in the Democratic Party as well. And you should never forget how we got here because we can return to the same place very quickly. in fact, Donald Trump could run again.”

Michelle Obama, in a tweet thread meant to congratulate Biden, could not help but use the opportunity to trash Trump voters for their hateful ignorance. She called on Biden voters to recognize that Biden’s win was simply the “first step” in combating the problems created by “these folks.”

“And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one,” Obama wrote.

“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”

So much for “When they go low, we go high.”

Pete Buttigieg joined in the chorus of calls for unity, telling his followers to “reach out,” to “someone you love and care about” who “voted the other way.”

Meanwhile, Buttigieg’s former staff is actively compiling a blacklist of Trump supporters. The “Trump Accountability Project,” launched in part by former Buttigieg national surrogates director Emily Abrams, promises to “Remember what they did.”

The group’s website pledges that “We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda,” and contends that “The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On the same page, it asserts a desire to “welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically.” Right.

Blacklists are not a fringe approach either, many prominent Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have proposed creating lists to make sure that anybody who voted for Trump be kept track of in the future.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future,” AOC tweeted. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future”

A participant in the Trump Accountability project replied to that tweet with excitement “Yes, we are,” with a link to the project website.

As Biden and Harris create a smokescreen by calling for peace, love and unity, their supporters are hard at work preparing for just the opposite. Unity exists only for those that come to agree with them.

Nikole Hannah Jones, the proud winner of a Pulitzer Prize for her fraudulent New York Times essay asserting that America was founded to maintain the institution of slavery, suggested that Trump supporters actually “owe” Biden voters something, and that they should have to answer to “what soul-searching” they will have to do to make up for “the last 4 years.”

“I ask this with sincerity: What are Trump and his voters responsible for? What do they owe the record number of Americans who voted for Biden?” Jones wrote. “What soul-searching should they do for the last 4 years? I just saw a rally where they emblazoned Trump’s name across the Confederate flag.”

In a recent MSNBC appearance NeverTrump “conservative” Jennifer Rubin insisted that Biden voters have to “level” Trump voters, leaving no “survivors.”

“It’s not only that Donald Trump has to lose; his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them. Because if there are survivors…they will do it again,” Rubin said.